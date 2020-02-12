Manny Pacquiao signs with Paradigm, the same team that handles Conor McGregor

Paradigm Sports Management has just made a huge acquisition and signed one of the biggest names in sports, Manny “Pac-Man” Pacquiao, as one of their new clients.

Paradigm was founded in 2009 by Audie A. Attar and is one of the premiere sports management companies with some of the biggest MMA superstars in the world as clientele, most notably UFC superstar Conor McGregor.

This move would likely help bring Pacquiao more endorsement deals in the twilight of his boxing career.

Attar announced on his official Twitter feed that he signed Manny Pacquiao to Paradigm, and posted a photo of himself and the fighting Senator shaking hands and signing a deal at a business meeting in Manila, Philippines.

“Incredibly proud to announce that @ParadigmSM is officially representing Manny Pacquiao. I’d like to thank everyone involved in this, including our partners Arnold, Ping, Atty Brando, Jayke and the rest of Team Pacquiao back in Manila. Cannot wait to work together. #GP” @AudieAttar February 11, 2020

Early this year McGregor hinted his team came close to signing Pacquiao when interviewed by ESPN’s Ariel Helwani, but he was told off camera by one of his handlers not to speak any further and had to stop himself from spilling information on the deal.

McGregor who is the biggest star in UFC also told Helwani that he would be interested in a super fight with Manny Pacquiao if he doesn’t get the Floyd Mayweather rematch.

Pacquiao who at 40 became the oldest boxer to win a welterweight championship when he beat Keith Thurman for the WBA belt, is also one of the greatest fighters that boxing has ever seen.

A fight with McGregor might not happen since Pacquiao fights at 147 pounds and McGregor would have extreme difficulty making the weight since he campaigns at 155 and 170 pounds in the UFC.

Both, McGregor and Pacquiao have a common opponent, Floyd “Money” Mayweather, and they both want a rematch with the undefeated boxing star. Mayweather announced on social media that he is coming out of retirement and will fight again in 2020, he hasn’t announced an opponent yet but a rematch with either Pacquiao or McGregor would be big money fights for him.

