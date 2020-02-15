Mayweather talks about Canelo’s failed drug tests, Pacquiao’s rise in weight, and God telling him not to fight Margarito

It’s safe to say that Floyd “Money” Mayweather Jr. is the biggest draw in boxing history. He has all the Pay-Per-View records and made the most money of any fighter past or present.

The undefeated American five-division world champion was on The Drink Champs podcast on Tidal and spoke about how people don’t seem to give him credit and kept saying he was scared of certain fighters but ended up beating them.

He also took shots at Canelo Alvarez and Antonio Margarito for being known cheaters who were busted.

Canelo failed two drug tests leading up to his rematch with Gennady Golovkin and said it was beef tainted with the banned substance clenbuterol.

Antonio Margarito was caught with plastered loaded wraps before his January 24, 2019 fight with Shane Mosley at the Staples Center in Los Angeles and was punished by the California State Athletic Commission.

Mayweather also took pride and called himself the pioneer of introducing random blood and urine drug testing to combat sports.

“I’m the pioneer. I’m the first one to talk about random blood and urine testing for sports, period,” said Mayweather when the topic of PED testing came up on The Drink Champs podcast.

“When I talked about random blood and urine testing, I said I have to do it also to show the world when I’m going out their and competing I like to be on an even playing field. To let the world know that nobody is on my level when it’s an even playing field. Now if you cheat anything can happen, but on an even playing field I will always come out on top. With that being said you look up Lance Armstrong, Canelo Alvarez, and the list goes on and on about athletes that’s been cheating.

Mayweather made sure to tell the host N.O.R.E. that Canelo was a proven cheat who failed drug tests and found Canelo’s excuse for testing positive laughable.

“This been proven. And Canelo talking about it was the steak or meat that he was eating. Okay, I guess so now you eating steroid cows or enhanced cows. Man these boys kill me,” Mayweather said with a smirk.

Mayweather also spoke on the 2015 mega fight with Manny “Pac-Man” Pacquiao and how the world thought he was afraid of the Filipino ring legend.

“The world said I was scared. It’s crazy. The world said I was scared, they were talking about oh Mayweather is scared of Pacquiao. I’m older than him. I’m two years older than Pacquiao. I think I was 38 and he was 36, I could be three years older.

Mayweather accused Pacquiao of taking performance enhancement drugs in the past, but due to a defamation lawsuit he settled with Pacquiao over drug cheating allegations, he no longer blatantly accuses the Filipino boxer of using PEDs. He did however question how Pacquiao could rise in weight and still beat much bigger men.

“I just want to say this to the world. How a fighter [referring to Manny Pacquiao] can come from, I think 108 lbs (light flyweight) all the way to 154 lbs (junior middleweight), and knockout all these guys, to me it’s amazing. I guess he’s just blessed,” said Mayweather.

“I don’t want to say anything because you know these broke fighters will go out there and try to sue, because as you know, I’m still sitting on the throne, and I’m still sitting on that bag.”

Before Mayweather fought Oscar De La Hoya in 2007, he was called out by Antonio Margarito who was a stablemate when he was with Top Rank promotions. Mayweather said fans were saying he was scared of him, but he said that God talked to him and warned him that something wasn’t right, and later it came out that Margarito used hand wraps loaded with plaster.

“They said I was scared of [Antonio] Margarito. I didn’t know [his hand wraps loaded], but yes it was proven. It’s obvious God was talking to me because I never took the [Margarito] fight. I never took that fight. Something told me it wasn’t right, and I wasn’t scared. I said the fight would happen in due time and he got caught cheating against Shane Mosley. When they caught him cheating they made him re-wrap [his hand wraps] and he got knocked out that fight.

Mayweather eventually fought Mosley after he knocked out Margarito and confidently told the newly crowned WBA welterweight champion that he could keep his title after he beats him.

“Shane Mosley knocked him out and won the world title and then when I fought Shane, I told Shane guess what? I’m gonna beat your ass and I don’t even want your title, keep your belt. So, I smoked Shane, and let him keep his belt.”

Like this: Like Loading...