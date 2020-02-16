Mayweather wants to box UFC stars McGregor and Khabib in the same day on PPV

Floyd “Money” Mayweather Jr. loves making money, especially, what he calls “Easy Money,” fights that are low risk, high reward.

An example of an easy money fight that generated him a massive amount of dollars, was the crossover bout with UFC superstar Conor McGregor in 2017.

Mayweather was retired from boxing having just beat Manny “Pac-Man” Pacquiao in a record setting 4.6 million pay-per-view buys event, and farewell fight against former world champion Andre Berto, before hanging up the gloves at the end of 2015.

After a year off from the sport he made a surprising move by making a fantasy fight against Conor McGregor.

McGregor was the UFC’s biggest PPV attraction and was talking trash about Floyd Mayweather in various interviews. McGregor said he would fight Mayweather in boxing and beat him. When Mayweather heard that he took it as a challenge but also saw the dollar signs and the easy money to be made.

Mayweather took the opportunity and reached out to UFC president Dana White and they made the super-fight happen.

The 2017 Mayweather vs. McGregor boxing match was watched by millions around the world making it the second highest pay-per-view in history. Mayweather knocked out McGregor in the 10th round and both fighters left the ring with huge paydays.

Mayweather retired shortly after the McGregor fight in 2017. Now the undefeated American boxing star at the age of 42, will once again return to the boxing ring in the year 2020.

On a recent episode of the Drink Champs podcast on Revolt TV, Mayweather revealed an idea for his comeback fight.

He told the hosts that he would like to fight UFC stars Conor McGregor and undefeated UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov in the same day for a hefty pay-per-view price.

“Just this year [2020] alone with the two fights on the table. The numbers are up there high and what we’re talking about the numbers could be somewhere upwards of $600 million. Like I said before, I even talked about fighting Khabib and Conor in the same day. I’ll fight Khabib in the daytime and I’ll fight Conor at night,” revealed Mayweather.

A boxing event like this would be difficult to sanction under strict athletic commissions in the United States and Canada, but there are other countries who will dish out a huge fee just to put on a spectacle like this, such as Japan and Saudi Arabia.

“When you do it like this, you gotta say which country? So which country we gonna do it in. You give me the flat fee and then for pay-per-view you pay one fee probably $250 dollars and you get to see both fights.

“These boys is easy,” Mayweather said with a grin.

