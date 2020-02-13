Mikey Garcia thinks Ryan Garcia beats Linares but loses to Gervonta “Tank” Davis

Former four-division world champion Mikey Garcia is one of the most talented boxers in the sport today.

The Oxnard, California native followed in his older brother Robert’s footsteps and was also trained by their father Eduardo Garcia, best known for guiding Fernando Vargas to a decorated amateur and professional boxing career.

His brother Robert, who now trains him, was never considered a pound for pound fighter but Mikey was able to be ranked as one of the top ten pound for pound best in the world before he lost to Errol Spence Jr. on March of 2019.

Garcia is weeks away from his showdown with former welterweight champion Jessie Vargas on Feb 29, 2020 in Frisco, Texas on DAZN.

The 32-year-old was interviewed by Constantino Garcia of Little Giant Boxing during his training camp and gave his insight on the undefeated 21-year-old lightweight prospect Ryan Garcia (no relation) and how he would do against the hard hitting Gervonta “Tank” Davis and veteran Jorge Linares.

“Honestly, I think Tank [Davis] would beat him [Ryan Garcia],” said Mikey Garcia. “But, I don’t think it happens anytime soon. I think they [Golden Boy Promotions] already have an agenda for Ryan for his upcoming fights to still develop him. I think Ryan beats [Jorge] Linares now. That’s a big name and a solid test but I think Ryan beats him. I think Linares is on his way out and Ryan has been developing very well. From what I’ve seen he’s improved a lot. I think he probably beats Linares.”

The 25-year-old undefeated Tank Davis is known as the hardest punching super featherweight in boxing with 22 of his 23 wins coming by way of knockout. He just recently won the WBA lightweight world title knocking out former champion Yuriorkis Gamboa in the 12th round. The two-division champion would likely be the heavy betting favorite over Garcia mainly due to his championship experience and punching power.

Jorge Linares is a former three-division world champion and was once considered the top lightweight next to Mikey Garcia before losing his titles to Vasyl Lomachenko. Linares is 34, and considered past his prime, this is why Mikey believes a fight with the aging Linares would be a winnable bout for Ryan Garcia.

Ryan Garcia’s next fight will be against Francisco Fonseca on February 14, 2020 at the Honda Center in Anaheim, California and the event will be live streamed online on DAZN.

