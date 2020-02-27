Montell Griffin: Crawford beats Pacquiao if they use VADA drug testing

Undefeated WBO welterweight champion Terence “Bud” Crawford and his promoter Bob Arum told media during the Deontay Wilder vs. Tyson Fury II fight week in Las Vegas that they would love to make a unification bout with WBA welterweight champion Manny “Pac-Man” Pacquiao for sometime in June or July.

Crawford (36-0, 27 KOs) is widely considered the number two welterweight right behind IBF/WBC champion Errol “The Truth” Spence Jr. (26-0, 1 KOs) and the number three guy is future hall of famer Manny Pacquiao.

Former WBC light heavyweight champion Montell “Ice” Griffin was in Frisco, Texas for the Mikey Garcia vs. Jessie Vargas fight on February 29 and he believes Crawford beats Pacquiao, but only gives the 41-year-old Filipino legend a shot if they don’t use VADA drug testing.

“If they use VADA (Voluntary Anti-Doping Association) testing, Bud (Crawford), if they don’t Pacquiao might got a chance, we’ll leave it at that,” said Griffin to ESNEWS.

Griffin seems to be hinting at the notion that Pacquiao might be on something without flat out saying it. Other boxers and trainers such as Paulie Malignaggi, Floyd Mayweather Jr., Roger and Floyd Sr., used to question Pacquiao’s destructive performances against larger men in the past when he was not undergoing random drug tests.

In 1997, Griffin was the first man to defeat Roy Jones Jr., winning by DQ (disqualification) when Roy hit him when he was down. Griffin also won the WBC light heavyweight title against Jones Jr, but only held the title for a few months because Jones Jr. beat him by first round KO in the rematch.

The former WBC light heavyweight champion who only stood 5 foot 7 inches tall, believes Errol Spence Jr. is the best welterweight in boxing due to his size, and favors him over Crawford but likes both fighters.

