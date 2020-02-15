Ryan Garcia destroys Francisco Fonseca in the first round with brutal KO

Ryan “Kingry” Garcia is the hottest prospect in boxing and he just sent out a message to the lightweight division with a stunning first round KO of former title challenger Francisco Fonseca at the Honda Center in Anaheim, California on Valentines Day.

Garcia (20-0, 17 KOs) of Victorville, California keeps getting better every single fight. The 21-year-old, who dedicated his fight to the late Los Angeles Laker Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna, wearing custom boxing shoes in the ring with the images of both, looked like a world beater tonight.

Under the guidance of Eddy Reynoso, the trainer of Canelo Alvarez, Garcia showed a relaxed and confident demeanor in the ring.

He looked like an old veteran in there throwing check hooks that sounded like shotgun blasts as they landed on the gloves of Fonseca.

The fight only lasted half a round and when the knockout left hook punch landed it put Fonseca out cold and lying on his back motionless.

It is an early candidate for “KO of the Year” and that type of power is something special.

The pretty boy boxer with a large female fanbase, reminds fight fans of a young Oscar De La Hoya, who also promotes Garcia.

After the fight, Garcia said he wanted to fight the top dogs and is ready for a world championship. WBC lightweight champion Devin Haney who beat Garcia in the amateurs stepped in the ring and said he is ready to take him on in a battle of undefeated young stars.

Golden Boy Promoter Oscar De La Hoya said he would try put on a huge fight at the Staples Center between Ryan Garcia and former world champion Jorge Linares in the summer.

With back to back KO wins, Garcia might scare off some of the opponents who were previously willing to take him on.

