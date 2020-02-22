Teofimo Lopez predicts Tyson Fury will KO Deontay Wilder

All of the boxing world is eagerly awaiting the heavyweight championship rematch between Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury on Saturday night and every fighter has their own predictions or takes on the fight.

You have a slick boxer in Tyson Fury who was able to box circles around Wilder in the first fight, with the only real scare coming in the final round when he was hit with a two-punch combo and looked like he was out cold only to rise up and beat the count.

On the other end you have the most devastating one punch knockout artist in boxing, Deontay Wilder, who pretty much knocked out every single opponent except for Fury.

Newly crowned IBF lightweight champion Teofimo Lopez was on hand during fight week to get a glimpse of the fighters during the weigh-in and gave his take on the fight.

The 22-year-old Lopez, who is aiming for a lightweight unification bout against Vasyl Lomachenko, made a bold prediction going against the grain and picks Fury to knockout the KO artist Wilder.

“I’m taking Fury,” Lopez told a throng of reporters during a Wilder vs. Fury 2 media event at the MGM Grand. “But it’s so hard because of Wilder, everybody knows how Wilder is. He may not be technical but he has power and that is all you need in the heavyweight division, but I’m going to take a gamble and I’m going with my guy Fury and I’m going by knockout. I really am and I think he can do it as long as he stays consistent. It may not happen in the second round as he predicted but it could happen in the later rounds.

Even though he picks Fury to win by KO, Lopez also realizes that the fight is a pick-em fight and that is why everyone watching is so intrigued by the match-up.

“The thing is everyone is interested in this fight because it could either way. It could got to the decision and have maybe Fury or it could go by lights out and by knockout by Wilder. I think it’s a great fight and I’m happy to be here. Everyone’s here, every superstar fighter is here and it’s for a reason because it’s a great event,” said Lopez.

Wilder vs. Fury 2 will take place on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

