Tim Bradley believes Manny Pacquiao vs Shawn Porter would end by knockout

With Deontay Wilder vs. Tyson Fury 2 coming up this Saturday night in Las Vegas, ESPN and FOX sports have a team of commentators covering the joint pay-per-view event and answering media questions during the lead up.

One of the commentators for the big heavyweight championship showdown is Timothy “Desert Storm” Bradley who is best known for his trilogy with Filipino ring legend Manny “PacMan” Pacquiao.

Bradley retired from boxing after his rubber-match loss to Pacquiao, and now works for Top Rank on ESPN covering the networks boxing events.

Pacquiao who Bradley is very familiar with is coming off a sensational win against Keith Thurman, making him the oldest fighter in boxing history to win the welterweight title.

The Filipino Senator is looking to defend his WBA championship belt in June or July and still has no opponent lined up.

If Bradley were to play matchmaker for Pacquiao he feels a fight with former welterweight champion “Showtime” Shawn Porter would be the best fight to make because both guys will come to fight and try and go for the KO.

“Pacquiao wants to be in the mix,” Bradley told AB Boxing News. “Pacquiao’s a legend. Pacquiao has been here a long time. Can Pacquiao cherry pick and do whatever? Yeah, he can but if he wants to put on a great show and have a great fight which Pacquiao always wants to put on a show, why not fight a guy like Shawn Porter who is really humble just like he is. A guy who is workhorse just like he is. A guy who is not gonna run or go anywhere, he is gonna be right in your face all night long so you ain’t gotta look for him. He’s an easy guy to hit. Pacquiao with the speed and everything. I just think it’s a great compelling style where they just go head to head, it’s going to be explosive, these guys are gonna take each other out. Somebody is gonna go in that type of fight.”

Bradley also suggested if no Shawn Porter fight, Pacquiao should go and try to get the fight with UFC star Conor McGregor which would be a big money fight.

Like this: Like Loading...