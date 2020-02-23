Tyson Fury is a man of his word! He delivered on his promise to KO Deontay Wilder

When Tyson Fury told the media during fight week that he would knockout or go for the knockout against Deontay Wilder the most feared puncher in boxing history, people laughed at him and said he was just hyping up the fight to sell more pay-per-view.

The reason fans and media didn’t take Fury serious is because he was known more for his boxing defense and footwork, and not punching power.

You have to realize that in the heavyweight division all it takes is one clean shot from a man weighing 270 pounds to knock you down or out.

It turns out Fury had the last laugh because from the first bell onward he jumped on Wilder and applied pressure, pushing the KO artist back.

Many people were picking Wilder to KO Fury because they felt Fury was out of shape and overweight coming in at over 270 pounds, but they forget the man is 6 foot 9 inches tall and has always been a burly guy.

Fury shocked the world tonight just like he shocked the world when he rose from the 12th round knockdown in the first fight, and this time around he took all the best Deontay had to offer and didn’t flinch.

Fury said something interesting leading up to the fight. He told Deontay that the bully doesn’t like to get bullied, and he would not back down from the bully.

This is true, in school the bully is feared but he is never tested, when someone with heart and a fighting chance has no fear and starts pushing him back, he usually beats the bully or makes him cower because the bully never had to experience fighting back.

Fury bullied the bully and stopped him in seven rounds.

Credit to Wilder because the man has no quit in him. He would have died in that ring if his corner didn’t throw in the towel. I just hope he is okay and didn’t suffer any serious injuries from the fight.

If Wilder gets better, I hope he seriously thinks about getting better and learning to actually box if he plans to continue his career. Wilder cannot just rely on one punch, he will need to set up his shots and hide the right hand, but its hard to teach an old dog new tricks.

The Wilder vs. Fury fight lived up to the hype. The fans who ordered the pay-per-view left the fight satisfied and it is rare when you see a fight with this much promotion and build up to deliver on the hype.

Long live the Gypsy King Tyson Fury! A new PPV star in boxing was born!

I am an avid fan of boxing and video games. My first fight of memory was watching Prince Naseem Hamed destroy Kevin Kelly. I enjoy all aspects of the sport. My favorite current boxer is Manny “Pacman” Pacquiao. My favorite boxing match is Diego Corrales vs. Jose Luis Castillo 1. I love watching boxing on Pay-Per-View more than being there live because you can really enjoy and watch the action from the best view.

