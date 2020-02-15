UFC Fight Night 167 Rio Rancho: Anderson vs. Blachowicz 2 Live Stream Online

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) heads to the Santa Ana Star Center in Rio Rancho, New Mexico on February 15 for UFC Fight Night 167: Corey Anderson vs Jan Blachowicz 2, live streamed exclusively on ESPN+.

Corey Anderson and Jan Blachowicz first met in the octagon at UFC 191 on September 5, 2015 and Anderson won the decision.

Since that loss Blachowicz was able to bounce back and is now coming off a two fight win streak, a upset KO victory over former middleweight champion Luke Rockhold and a split decision over Ronaldo “Jacare” Souza.

The former KSW light heavyweight champion is looking to avenge his loss to Anderson and a step closer to a title shot against UFC 205 pound champion Jon Jones.

Corey “Beastin’ 25/8” Anderson is the light heavyweight winner of The Ultimate Fighter: Team Edgar vs. Team Penn and a current top contender in the division.

Anderson is on a four-fight win streak including a KO win over Johnny Walker. His main goal is to fight for the world title and beat Jon Jones ending his long reign as champion.

The UFC Fight Night card is stacked and all the bouts will be shown on ESPN+.

UFC Rio Rancho Main Card Bouts

Light Heavyweight – Corey Anderson vs. Jan Blachowicz

Welterweight – Diego Sanchez vs. Michel Pereira

Women’s Flyweight – Montana De La Rosa vs. Mara Romero Borella

Lightweight – Brok Weaver vs. Kazula Vargas

Catchweight (128 lbs) – Rogerio Bontorin vs. Ray Borg

Lightweight – Lando Vannata vs. Yancy Medeiros

Preliminary Undercard Bouts

Welterweight – Tim Means vs. Daniel Rodriguez

Bantamweight – John Dodson vs. Nathaniel Wood

Lightweight – Jim Miller vs. Scott Holtzman

Light Heavyweight – Devin Clark vs. Dequan Townsend

Bantamweight – Casey Kenney vs. Merab Dvalishvili

Women’s Bantamweight – Macy Chiasson vs. Shanna Young

Flyweight – Mark De La Rosa vs. Raulian Paiva

Watch UFC Rio Rancho on Saturday, February 15, 2020 at 10/7 PM ET/PT online through ESPN+ live streaming service (plus.espn.com/ufc).

