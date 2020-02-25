Vergil Ortiz: I’m 70 percent sure I can beat Manny Pacquiao

Golden Boy Promotions top welterweight prospect Vergil Ortiz Jr. is currently undefeated with all his 15 wins coming by way of knockout.

The 21-year-old knockout artist from Grand Prairie, Texas trains out of the Riverside, California boxing gym of Robert Garcia and trains alongside great company like undefeated light welterweight champion Jose Ramirez and four-division champion Mikey Garcia.

The ambitious puncher always wants to end every fight by KO and has a highlight reel of knockout victims.

In an interview with Premier Live TV, Ortiz who currently ranks in the top 5 of the WBA welterweight rankings, talked about the possibility of fighting welterweight legend Manny Pacquiao.

Pacquiao at the age of 40 became the oldest fighter to win a welterweight title when he beat Keith Thurman for the “Super” WBA welterweight belt on July 20, 2019.

Ortiz is 20 years younger than Pacquiao and it would be a significant age gap. The match-up would pit the maturity and experience of Pacquiao versus the youth and vigor of Ortiz.

“I mean of course, if they would say hey Vergil, you’re gonna fight Pacquiao in April or something, yeah dude I’ll take it,” Ortiz told Premier Live TV. “That is a big opportunity. Everyone is going to be watching it and I’ll have a great opportunity to showcase my skills to the world and I’m going to do my best to try and beat him.”

When host Smoothvega asked Ortiz, “Do you beat him?,” the 21-year-old prospect answered honestly.

“I think that I give anyone a good fight,” said Ortiz. “When I say I feel like I can beat someone, that’s when I’m like 90 to 95 percent sure I can beat someone. With Pacquiao, I’m probably like 70 percent sure I can beat him. I’m not totally sure on that but I’m giving myself a chance against him.”

Ortiz is currently scheduled to fight Samuel Vargas on March 28, 2020 at The Forum in Inglewood, CA.

