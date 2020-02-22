VIDEO: Deontay Wilder vs. Tyson Fury Full Fight Replay

If you missed the first Deontay Wilder vs. Tyson Fury showdown or just want to watch it again, you can relive the moment by watching the entire fight online on YouTube.

Premier Boxing Champions uploaded the Wilder vs. Fury 1 full fight replay on YouTube so those who were interested in buying the pay-per-view rematch but didn’t see the first fight can enjoy it so they are caught up to the drama that occurred on December 1, 2018 at the STAPLES Center in Downtown Los Angeles.

The fight was for the WBC title and the lineal title. Wilder (40-0-1, 39 KOs) the KO puncher held the WBC green belt while Fury (27-0-1, 19 KOs) was considered the lineal champion having beat Wladimir Klitschko for the right to claim it. Fury never lost his titles in a fight but was stripped of them due to failed drug tests and inactivity, so that means in order for him to lose the right to claim lineal champion he must either retire for good or someone has to beat him.

The first fight showcased the boxing ability of Tyson Fury. He admit he wasn’t in his best conditioning but was able to move around the ring like a middleweight and evade the majority of Wilder’s punches.

Wilder looked to be down on the cards heading into the final round and then he landed his signature right hand bomb that dropped Fury like a sack of potatoes. Fury amazingly recovered, got back to his feet and finished the round strong buzzing Wilder before the bell ended the fight.

Neither man lost their undefeated record, the fight ended in a draw with the judges scores of 115-111 for Wilder, 114-112 for Fury and 113-113.

Tonight the two charismatic heavyweights will go toe to toe in a rematch that will be watched by millions.

Deontay Wilder vs. Tyson Fury 1 Full Fight Video



Upload by Premier Boxing Champions

Deontay Wilder vs. Tyson Fury 2 takes play on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at 9/6 PM ET/PT on ESPN+ PPV and FOX Sports PPV.

