Video: Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis grabs woman by the neck at Super Bowl event

Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis is a rising star in the boxing world and he is in some hot water after video surfaced online of him in an aggressive manner grabbing a woman by the neck in the front row of a charity basketball event in Miami during Super Bowl LIV weekend.

Davis, 25, is promoted by Floyd Mayweather and he was in Miami to support the retired boxing champions TMT charity basketball event.

The current WBA lightweight world champion and former super featherweight champion, was seen yelling at a female and slapping her hand before grabbing her by the neck and lifting her up violently from the chair she was sitting in.

Two taller males were seen trying to calm down the situation as the undefeated champion with one hand around the females neck escorts her out of the arena.

Floyd Mayweather who promotes Tank Davis has spoken highly of him in the past and said he is the future of boxing.

The video was captured and posted on Twitter February 1, 2020 (view here) and was a trending topic.

People on social media were speculating the female was Ari Fletcher the mother of his child.

Davis confirmed on his Instagram stories that the woman he grabbed by the neck was indeed his baby mama.

The Baltimore fighter said that he never hit her and would never hurt the mother of his child and it was all being blown out of proportion.

“I never once hit her..yeah I was aggressive and told her come on…that’s the mother of my child I would never hurt her other than that happy New Years…January was trassshhhhh,” Davis said on his Instagram Story.

The young boxer will need to fix up his image and control his anger issues outside of the ring especially in public events like this if he wants to become a superstar in the sport and land endorsement deals.

