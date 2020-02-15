Video: Ryan Garcia first round KO of Francisco Fonseca (Full Fight Replay)

Valentines Day 2020 was a night to remember with undefeated lightweight boxing prospect Ryan “KingRy” Garcia displaying his punching power against durable challenger Francisco Fonseca live on DAZN.

Garcia (20-0, 17 KOs) who is promoted by Golden Boy Promotions brought in a large crowd of adoring fans to the Honda Center in Anaheim, California and it turned out to be a short night for the 21-year-old rising star.

The punch Garcia landed was so clean that Fonseca was out cold before he hit the canvas. His body lay motionless with his eyes open, and the ref waved off the fight.

The Victorville prospect is quickly becoming a must see fighter with his exciting highlight reel knockouts of Romero Duno and now Fonseca.

Oscar De La Hoya would like to pair him with three-division world champion Jorge Linares in the summer, and then get him a title fight before years end.

Linares was the co-main event and knocked out Carlos Morales in sensational fashion.

Garcia has superstar boxer written all over him. He can fight, he has the looks, and already has millions of followers on Instagram. All he needs is to land the big fights and win a world championship to claim his position as one of the best fighters in the lightweight division.

Boxing fans who weren’t able to watch the fight live are in for a treat, DAZN uploaded the Ryan Garcia vs. Francisco Fonseca fight in it’s entirety on their official YouTube page (Video below).

DAZN Full Fight Replay of Ryan Garcia vs. Francisco Fonseca



YouTube Upload by DAZN USA