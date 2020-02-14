VIDEO: Ryan Garcia vs. Francisco Fonseca Live Stream Undercard

Golden Boy Promotions and DAZN USA will put on an action packed night of boxing on Valentines Day at the Honda Center in Anaheim, California on Friday, February 14.

The main event of the evening is a showdown between undefeated lightweight prospect Ryan Garcia and Nicaraguan title contender Francisco Fonseca.

The co-feature is former lightweight champion Jorge Linares taking on Carlos Morales in a 12 round lightweight contest.

The 21-year-old Ryan Garcia (19-0, 16 KOs) of Victorville, California is considered one of the most popular young boxers today.

Garcia already has millions of fans and his good looks have gotten him adoration from many young females who only watch boxing because of the charismatic young boxer.

Francisco Fonseca (25-2-2, 19 KOs) will try to spoil the rise of Ryan Garcia and expose him. But Garcia believes he is superior to the former title challenger and will display power and speed that will put the Nicaraguan away.

Garcia is anxious to fight for a world title in 2020 and one of the names he called out was veteran boxer and former three-division world champion Jorge Linares.

Linares will be the con-main event tonight and he will take on Carlos Morales in a lightweight bout.

If Garcia and Linares are successful they could fight next. Oscar De La Hoya who handles both fighters said he will try to make what he considers the best fight for Garcia but doesn’t feel the young fighter should be rushed into a world title shot.

Fight fans will be able to watch the preliminary undercard bouts for free on DAZN USA’s YouTube page (Video below) at 4:00 PM PT and can order and subscribe to DAZN streaming service to watch the main card online.

Fight Card

Lightweight – Ryan Garcia vs. Francisco Fonseca

Lightweight – Jorge Linares vs. Carlos Morales

Welterweight – Alexis Rocha vs. Brad Solomon

Welterweight – Blair Cobbs vs. Samuel Kotey

Lightweight – Alejandro Reyes vs. Nelson Colon

Super Middleweight – Bektemir Melikuziev vs. Oscar Cortes

Welterweight – Evan Sanchez vs. Daniel Evangelista

Super Bantamweight – Tenochtitlan Nava vs. Anthony Casillas

Ryan Garcia vs. Francisco Fonseca Undercard Livestream



Video upload by DAZN USA

The Garcia vs. Fonseca main event airs on Friday, February 14, 2020 at 9PM ET/6PM PT, on DAZN (www.dazn.com).

