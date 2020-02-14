Watch BKFC 10: Hector Lombard vs. David Mundell Live Stream Online

The Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship heads to the Greater Fort Lauderdale Convention Center in Fort Lauderdale, Florida on February 15 for BKFC 10: Hector Lombard vs. David Mundell, live stream on FITE TV.

Former UFC fighter and Bellator middleweight champion, Hector “Showeather” Lombard, is a decorated Olympic amateur Judo player who represented the country of Cuba in the Olympic games.

Lombard comes from a grappling base but the majority of his Mixed Martial Arts wins have come by way of knockout.

The heavy handed southpaw who no longer competes in the UFC, decided to make the leap to bare knuckle boxing, and feels his punching power will be even greater with no gloves on.

His opponent for his BKFC debut is David Mundell who also packs a punch. The two will meet in the cruiserweight division.

Mundell told Lombard he plans on retiring him from Bare knuckle fighting after he beats him on Saturday night, just like Lombard retired from the other combative sports he fought in.

Lombard laughed at the statement and can’t wait to get in the ring with Mundell to see if he can back up his talk.

The card will also feature the quarterfinal round of the 155 lb tournament to crown the BKFC champion of the division.

Jim Alers will take on Luis Palomino and Kaleb Harris will face Elvin Brito, the winners will fight each other next and will be once step closer to the coveted title belt.

BKFC 10 Fight Card

Hector Lombard vs. David Mundell

Jim Alers vs Luis Palomino

Kaleb Harris vs Elvin Brito

Ulysses Diaz vs Brian Maxwell

Reggie Barnett vs Matt Murphy

Dat Nguyen vs Abdiel Velazquez

Francesco Ricchi vs Fred Pierce

Lorenzo Hunt vs Gustavo Trujillo

Travis Thompson vs Joshua Bordeaux

WATCH BKFC 10: Lombard vs. Mundell on February 15, 2020 at 9:00 PM ET/6:00 PM PT on FITE.TV for $29.99.

