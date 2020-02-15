Watch Caleb Plant vs Vincent Feigenbutz Live Stream on FOX

Undefeated IBF super middleweight boxing champion Caleb “Sweethands” Plant puts his title on the line against Vincent Feigenbutz of Germany live on February 15 at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee.

The PBC on FOX fights will be televised on FOX and live streamed online on the Fox Sports go app.

Plant (19-0, 11 KOs) a native of Tennessee will be extra motivated to put on a show in his home state. He is happy to bring the title back to home and defending it in the state of Tennessee.

The 27-year-old IBF world champion wants to unify the belts in the 168-pound division and also wants a big money fight against Mexican superstar Canelo Alvarez.

Tonight he will need to get by a very tough German puncher in Vincent Feigenbutz (31-2, 28 KOs).

Feigenbutz is 24-years-old and is a strong and powerful puncher with 28 of his 31 wins coming by way of knockout. He knows he is in enemy territory and will be making his USA debut in the champions home state.

The German fighter knows the odds are stacked against him but he believes his power will be the deciding factor and will aim for a KO to avoid a hometown decision.

The co-main event is Bryant Perrella vs. Abel Ramos in a 10-round welterweight showdown between two top contenders.

In the opening bout of the broadcast Nashville native Austin Dulay taking on former title challenger Diego Magdaleno in a 10-round lightweight bout.

FOX PBC Fight Night Card

Caleb Plant vs Vincent Feigenbutz

Bryant Perrella vs Abel Ramos

Austin Dulay vs Diego Magdaleno

Roney Hines vs Johnnie Langston

Tyler Tomlin vs Jose Zaragoza

Rau’shee Warren vs Gilberto Mendoza

Jose Miguel Borrego vs Joaquim Carneiro

Leon Lawson III vs Francisco Castro

Saturday, February 15, 2020 at 8PM ET/5PM PT on FOX and live streamed on FoxSportsGo.com

