WATCH Deontay Wilder vs. Tyson Fury 2 Live Stream Weigh-Ins

The most anticipated rematch in boxing is just around the corner and the undefeated heavyweights Deontay “Bronze Bomber” Wilder and Tyson “Gypsy King” Fury will have one last face to face encounter at the ceremonial weigh-ins on Friday.

When WBC world heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder and lineal heavyweight champion Tyson Fury first met in December of 2018 at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, they put on a show for the fans.

Fury who was coming off rehab and mental health issues had to lose a massive amount of weight and only had a few tune-up bouts before getting in the ring with the hardest puncher in boxing.

Wilder who is best known for his right hand punch, had difficulty with Fury’s movement and boxing ability through out the fight, but the power came through for Wilder in the 12th round when he knocked Fury down hard.

Fury would get up from the knockdown and make it to the end of the fight. Many ringside observers believed Fury clearly outboxed Wilder and the knockdowns wouldn’t be enough for him to win.

One judge had it in favor of Wilder, another in favor of Fury and the third judge scored it even, they fought to a Draw and the rematch had to happen.

Wilder who only weighed 212 pounds in the first match, plans on coming in at the 220s.

Fury who weighed 256 pounds, plans on weighing around 270 for the rematch.

The weigh-in live stream will air on Friday, Feb. 21, at 3:00 PM.

Wilder vs. Fury 2 Official Weigh-ins Video



Upload by Premier Boxing Champions

The Deontay Wilder vs. Tyson Fury II joint pay-per-view will be available through ESPN and FOX Sports on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at 9:00 p.m. ET/6:00 p.m. PT.

