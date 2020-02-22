WATCH Deontay Wilder vs. Tyson Fury II Fight Live Stream Online

WBC champion Deontay “The Bronze Bomber” Wilder and lineal champion Tyson “The Gypsy King” Fury will headline a joint pay-per-view with ESPN+ and FOX Sports handling the broadcasting and live stream pay-per-view.

The highly-anticipated heavyweight rematch between the these two charismatic undefeated heavyweights is a can’t miss event.

The controversy surrounding their first meeting in December of 2018, when the two titans fought to a Draw at the Staples Center in Downtown Los Angeles.

Some fans believed Wilder was robbed of a 12th round KO and felt the referee should have waved it off, but other fans felt that Fury was robbed of a decision because he outboxed the WBC American champion the entire fight and other than the knockdowns he was dominating the fight with his slick boxing ability.

The boxing world is eager to see how the rematch plays out. It comes down to punching power versus defensive boxing skills, and who can implement their strategy the best. All Wilder needs is one punch, and Fury will need to be as elusive as ever to avoid that right hand.

Former IBF heavyweight champion Charles Martin takes on former title challenger Gerald “El Gallo Negro” Washington in a 12-round co-main event.

Martin’s championship reign was short lived he won the vacant IBF title in 2016 when Vyacheslav Glazkov injured his leg in the third round. Martin went to the UK for his first title defense and got knocked out by Anthony Joshua.

The former champion wants to land a rematch against Joshua but he will need to beat Washington on Saturday night in the IBF title eliminator bout.

The other championship bout of the night pits Mexican WBO super bantamweight world champion Emanuel Navarrete agaisnt Filipino challenger Jeo Santisima. This has the makings of a great Mexico versus Philippines rivalry bout.

The opening fight of the main PPV broadcast is a battle of undefeated junior middleweight prospects, Sebastian “The Towering Inferno” Fundora, who stands at over 6 feet 5 inches tall, takes on Australian Olympian Daniel Lewis in a 10-rounder.

Fight Card

Heavyweight Championship – Deontay Wilder vs. Tyson Fury (WBC title)

Heavyweight – Charles Martin vs. Gerald Washington

Super Bantamweight Championship – Emanuel Navarrete vs. Jeo Santisima (WBO title)

Junior Middleweight – Sebastian Fundora vs. Daniel Lewis

Light Welterweight – Subriel Matias vs. Petros Ananyan

Light Welterweight – Amir Imam vs. Javier Molina

Lightweight – Gabriel Flores Jr vs. Matt Conway

Welterweight – Vito Mielnicki vs. Corey Champion

Featherweight – Isaac Lowe vs. Alberto Guevara

Light Welterweight – Rolando Romero vs. Arturs Ahmetovs

The Deontay Wilder vs. Tyson Fury II Heavyweight Championship pay-per-view will be a joint broadcast through ESPN and FOX Sports on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at 9:00 p.m. ET/6:00 p.m. PT, Live stream is available online for more info visit TopRank.com and premierboxingchampions.com.

