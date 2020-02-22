Watch Emanuel Navarrete vs Jeo Santisima Fight Live Stream Online

The Deontay Wilder vs. Tyson Fury 2 fight card in Las Vegas will also feature a super bantamweight world title fight pitting Mexican champion Emanuel Navarrete against unknown Filipino challenger Jeo Santisima in what should be an all action bout. The fight will live stream on ESPN+ Pay-Per-View and also on FOX PPV.

Navarrete (30-1, 26 KOs) became a world champion on December 8, 2018 when he pulled off a shocking upset against WBO super bantamweight champion Isaac Dogboe, and then stopped him in the rematch.

The 25-year-old from San Juan Zitlaltepec, Distrito Federal, Mexico has defended his world title three times in 2019 and all by knockout.

He is looking to add another sensational KO to his record and to kick off the first fight of 2020. Navarrete also believes his opponent will give a good fight because when Mexicans and Filipinos fight it’s always action packed.

Santisima (19-2, 16 KOs) comes from the Philippines and is an overwhelming underdog heading into his first world championship bout and first bout on US soil.

The 23-year-old is still green and has only fought in the Philippines, this fight will be the first time he has ever fought in another country and it will be under the biggest stage of his career on the Deontay Wilder vs. Tyson Fury 2 undercard which will be viewed by millions across the globe.

For Santisima this will be a shining moment if he can defeat the hard hitting Mexican champion.

He also draws inspiration from his fellow countryman and idol Manny “Pac-Man” Pacquiao who in 2001 knocked out IBF bantamweight champion Lehlo Ledwaba in his first fight in America on the undercard of a massive HBO PPV card headlined by Oscar De La Hoya.

Pacquiao went on to become an international boxing star and Santisima dreams of following in his footsteps, but will need to make his first step by defeating Navarrete on Saturday night.

Watch the fight’s live on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at 9/6 PM ET/PT on FOX Sports PPV & live streamed on ESPN+ PPV. For more information visit TopRank.com.

Like this: Like Loading...