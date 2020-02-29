Former WBO heavyweight champion of the world, Joseph Parker, will step back in the ring against American Shawndell Winters on the undercard of Mikey Garcia vs. Jessie Vargas in Texas.

The Matchroom boxing card will be shown online through the DAZN app live streaming service and fight fans can tune in from their computers, smartphones, and tablets to watch anywhere they want.

Parker, 28, won the vacant WBO title by defeating Andy Ruiz in 2016. Parker lost the belt to Anthony Joshua in 2018 and Joshua would eventually lose to the man Parker beat for the title, Andy Ruiz.

The New Zealand native of Samoan heritage, vows to climb back to title contention and is staying busy to stay sharp and ready just in case he lands another world championship shot.

His opponent tonight is 39-year-old American heavyweight Shawndell Winters who is looking to pull off an upset.

Winters started boxing very late at the age of 34, he is a year shy of 40, and feels this is his last opportunity to break into the contender status by defeating a former world champion in Parker.

The main card will also feature two world championships, WBC flyweight champion Julio Cesar Martinez will put his belt on the light against Jay Harris, and undefeated British WBC super flyweight champion Kal Yafai will take a huge step up in competition as he defends his title against four division world champion Roman “Chocolatito” Gonzalez.

The headliner puts four division champion Mikey Garcia against former welterweight champion Jessie Vargas in a battle that could pit the winner against WBA welterweight champion Manny Pacquiao in the summer.

Fight Card

WBC Welterweight Diamond Belt – Mikey Garcia VS Jessie Vargas

WBC World Flyweight Championship – Julio Cesar Martinez VS Jay Harris

WBA World Super Flyweight Championship – Kal Yafai VS Roman “Chocolatito” Gonzalez

Heavyweight – Joseph Parker VS Shawndell Winters

Watch Joseph Parker vs Shawndell Winters Live Stream on DAZN on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at 8:00 PM ET/PT.

