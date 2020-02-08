Watch Kell Brook vs. Mark DeLuca Live Stream on DAZN

Former welterweight champion Kell Brook will take on American Mark DeLuca at the FlyDSA Arena in Sheffield, England on Saturday, February 8, 2020 and the event will be live streamed online on DAZN.

Sheffield fighter and former world champion Kell Brook will headline a card at the FlyDSA Arena in Sheffield, England on February 8th, and he will fight Mark DeLuca live on the DAZN sports streaming app.

Kell Brook has fought some of the best in the world like Shawn Porter, Gennady Golovkin and Errol Spence Jr.

Brook’s crowning moment came when he beat American champion Shawn Porter on US soil back in 2014 to claim his IBF world title by Majority Decision.

He defended his IBF strap three times before deciding to jump all the way up to middleweight to challenge the most feared fighter in Gennady Golovin.

Even though he was stopped in the Golovkin fight, he showed courage jumping on the champion early and going toe to toe with him before his trainer threw the towel in round 5 due to a damaged right eye.

Brook showed a great chin and never went down in the fight with the feared punching Golovkin.

He went back down in weight to defend his IBF welterweight title against another feared and avoided fighter, undefeated American Errol Spence Jr.. Brook would eventually lose his title to Spence and was stopped in round 11, he couldn’t continue due to another eye injury and the fight was stopped.

Brook will continue to climb the ranks in the junior middleweight division and try to land a big fight with one of the world champions in the division. He feels this is his second run at being a world champion and his body no longer has to struggle to make the 147 pound limit giving him more energy on fight night.

His opponent tonight is Mark DeLuca a relative unknown in the US and the UK. Brook is the heavy favorite, but he must not take this fight lightly because upsets happen and this would set him back from title contention.

Fight Card

Light Middleweight – Kell Brook vs. Mark DeLuca

Women’s Super Featherweight Championship – Eva Wahlstrom vs. Terri Harper (WBC title)

Featherweight – Kid Galahad vs. Claudio Marrero

Heavyweight – Dave Allen vs. Dorian Darch

Super Featherweight – Martin J Ward vs. Jesus Amparan

Saturday, February 8, 2020 at 2:00 PM ET/11:00 AM PT live streamed on DAZN (Dazn.com) in the USA, Sky Sports in the UK.

