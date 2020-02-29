Watch Mikey Garcia vs. Jessie Vargas Fight Live Stream Online

Matchroom Boxing presents a stacked boxing card on February 29, from the Ford Center in Frisco, Texas, headlined by Mikey Garcia vs. Jessie Vargas. The event will be live streamed online on DAZN in the USA.

Super flyweight champion Kal Yafai will defend his WBA title against former world champion Roman “Chocolatito” Gonzalez in the co-main event.

Another championship fight on the main card, Julio Cesar Martinez vs. Jay Harris for the WBC flyweight championship.

Former WBO heavyweight world champion Joseph Parker will take on Shawndell Winters to round out the main card.

The Mikey Garcia vs. Jessie Vargas fight is not a world championship, but the winner is one of the front runners to land a WBA title shot against Manny “PacMan” Pacquiao in June or July.

Garcia who hasn’t fought since his first professional defeat on March 16, 2019 to Errol Spence Jr., was always in the mix to fight Pacquiao.

Before his fight with Spence, Garcia was in talks with Pacquiao’s team for a fight, but he wanted to take on the undefeated boogeyman of the welterweight division instead. Garcia ultimately lost a lopsided decision but he was able to stay on his feet without succumbing to the punching power of the much bigger Spence.

Vargas already fought Pacquiao in 2016 and lost his WBO world title to the Filipino Senator.

The two fights that Vargas always wanted to rematch were Tim Bradley and Manny Pacquiao. If he looks impressive against Garcia it could warrant a rematch with the current WBA champion.

Fight Card

Welterweight: Mikey Garcia vs. Jessie Vargas (WBC diamond belt)

Super Flyweight Championship: Kal Yafai vs. Roman Gonzalez (WBA title)

Flyweight Championship: Julio Cesar Martinez vs. Jay Harris (WBC title)

Heavyweight: Joseph Parker vs. Shawndell Winters

Light Middleweight: Israil Madrimov vs. Charlie Navarro

Super Middleweight: Diego Pacheco vs. Oscar Riojas

Super Middleweight: Alexis Espino vs. Delvecchio Savage

Light Middleweight: Leo Acevedo vs. Dennis Knifechief

Flyweight: Jesse Rodriguez vs. Marcos Sustaita

Watch Mikey Garcia vs. Jessie Vargas on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT, live stream on DAZN (www.dazn.com).

