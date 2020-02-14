WATCH Ryan Garcia vs Francisco Fonseca Live Stream Online

Lightweight sensation Ryan Garcia will take on Francisco Fonseca in the main event of a Valentines Day boxing card from the Honda Center in Anaheim, California on Friday, February 14. The DAZN live stream event will also feature former multiple division champion Jorge Linares dropping back down to 135 pounds against Carlos Morales.

Ryan Garcia (19-0, 16 KOs) is already a popular social media star with millions of young followers on Instagram and Twitter.

The handsome 21-year-old boxer, is undefeated and quickly becoming one of the growing attractions in the Golden Boy promotions stable.

Since he linked up with Canelo Alvarez and trainer Eddy Reynoso, the Victorville native, has shown drastic improvement in his defense and timing.

Tonight Garcia will take a huge step up against Nicaraguan boxer Francisco Fonseca (25-2-2, 19 KOs).

Fonseca is a former super featherweight title contender with his only two defeats coming against Gervonta “Tank” Davis and Tevin Farmer.

When he faced Davis he fought for the IBF 130 pound title and was stopped by the power punching southpaw in the 8th round.

In his most recent fight Fonseca fought to a draw against highly touted Alex Dilmaghani. Fonseca is extra motivated to try and upset Ryan Garcia in the biggest fight of his career.

Jorge “El Nino de Oro” Linares (46-5, 28 KOs) a three-division world champion tried to make a run at 140-pounds but was stopped against Pablo Cesar Cano he dropped back down to lightweight and will face Carlos “The Solution” Morales (19-4-4, 8 KOs) in the co-main event.

Should Garcia and Linares win their respective bouts, a fight between the two is a major possibility.

Valentines Day Fight Card

Lightweight – Ryan Garcia vs. Fonseca

Lightweight – Jorge Linares vs. Carlos Morales

Welterweight – Alexis Rocha vs. Brad Solomon

Welterweight – Blair Cobbs vs. Samuel Kotey

Lightweight – Alejandro Reyes vs. Nelson Colon

Super Middleweight – Bektemir Melikuziev vs. Oscar Cortes

Welterweight – Evan Sanchez vs. Daniel Evangelista

Super Bantamweight – Tenochtitlan Nava vs. Anthony Casillas

Friday, February 14, 2020 at 9:00 PM ET/6:00 PM PT, live stream on DAZN (www.dazn.com).

