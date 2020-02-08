Watch The Kell Brook vs. Mark DeLuca Fight Live Stream Online

Former welterweight champion Kell Brook will take on American Mark DeLuca at the FlyDSA Arena in Sheffield, England on Saturday, February 8, 2020 and the event will be live streamed online on DAZN.

Brook (38-2, 26 KOs) is ready to continue his journey at becoming a two-division world champion when he faces off against DeLuca (24-1, 13 KOs) in the main event of a Matchroom boxing card in his hometown of Sheffield, England.

Brook at 33, feels he can win a world title in the 154-pound division and will like to make a statement tonight with a dominant performance over a durable opponent.

For DeLuca who is a relative known even in America, this is an opportunity of a lifetime and should he upset Brook it could lead to bigger paydays for the once beaten fighter.

The co-main event is a WBC female super featherweight world championship bout with the champion Eva Wahlstrom of Finland taking on undefeated challenger Terri Harper of Great Britain.

Wahlstrom, 39, is a veteran of the sport and the long reigning 130-pound women’s champion. She has held the WBC title since 2015.

The Finnish fighter went up to lightweight to try and become a two-division world champion taking on Irish champion Katie Taylor. Wahlstrom lost by unanimous decision to Taylor and it was also her first professional defeat. She went back down to super featherweight where she remained the champion.

Terri Harper has 9 wins, 0 losses and 5 KOs to her name. She is only 23, but the young promising female fighter feels she is ready to take on the experienced WBC champion.

This will be a huge step up for Harper and she will become a legit champion if she beats Wahlstrom, and it could line her up with bigger fights and endorsement deals as well.

Fight Card

Light Middleweight – Kell Brook vs. Mark DeLuca

Women’s Super Featherweight Championship – Eva Wahlstrom vs. Terri Harper (WBC title)

Featherweight – Kid Galahad vs. Claudio Marrero

Heavyweight – Dave Allen vs. Dorian Darch

Super Featherweight – Martin J Ward vs. Jesus Amparan

Saturday, February 8, 2020 at 2:00 PM ET/11:00 AM PT live streamed on DAZN in the USA, Sky Sports in the UK.

