Watch UFC Fight Night 168 Auckland: Felder vs. Hooker Live Stream Online

The Ultimate Fighting Championship heads to the Spark Arena in Auckland, New Zealand for UFC Fight Night Auckland (168): Paul Felder vs. Dan Hooker on February 22 live streamed on ESPN+.

The main event is headlined by two top ten UFC lightweight contenders, Paul “The Irish Dragon” Felder of Philadelphia, and New Zealand’s own Dan “The Hangman” Hooker.

Felder who is ranked No. 6 in the division is one of the better strikers and he comes from a Karate background.

Hooker is the No. 7 lightweight, has a kickboxing background and he will enjoy the privilege of being able to fight in his hometown of Auckland as the main event.

The winner of tonight’s main event will move closer to title contention and hope to be next in line against the winner of Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Tony Ferguson.

The co-main event features Australian light heavyweight contender Jimmy Crute who is coming off his first career defeat to Misha Cirkunov, taking on Polish knockout artist Michal Oleksiejczuk who is also coming off a loss against Ovince Saint Preux.

Female strawweight contender Karolina Kowalkiewicz is on a three fight losing streak and is hoping to get a win under her belt tonight, she will take on tough Chinese contender Yan Xiaonan.

Main Fight Card

Lightweight – Paul Felder vs. Dan Hooker

Light Heavyweight – Jimmy Crute vs. Michal Oleksiejczuk

Women’s Strawweight – Karolina Kowalkiewicz vs. Yan Xiaonan

Heavyweight – Ben Sosoli vs. Marcos Rogerio de Lima

Lightweight – Brad Riddell vs. Magomed Mustafaev

Prelim Undercard

Featherweight – Kevin Aguilar vs. Zubaira Tukhugov

Lightweight – Jalin Turner vs. Joshua Culibao

Welterweight – Jake Matthews vs. Emil Weber Meek

Welterweight – Callan Potter vs. Song Kenan

Flyweight – Kai Kara-France vs. Tyson Nam

Women’s Strawweight – Loma Lookboonmee vs. Angela Hill

Women’s Flyweight – Priscila Cachoeira vs. Shana Dobson

UFC Fight Night 168: Felder vs. Hooker February 22, 2020 at 7:00 p.m. ET/PT Live Stream on ESPN+ (plus.espn.com/ufc)

Like this: Like Loading...