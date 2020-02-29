Watch UFC Fight Night 169 Norfolk: Benavidez vs. Figueiredo Live Stream Online

The Ultimate Fighting Championship heads to Norfolk, Virginia on Saturday night for UFC Fight Night 169 Norfolk: Joseph Benavidez vs. Deiveson Figueiredo, the event will be live streamed online exclusive on ESPN +.

Mixed Martial Arts veteran Joseph Benavidez will get another crack at the world title when he takes on Brazilian Deiveson Figueiredo in the main event of UFC Norfolk.

Benavidez is a veteran of the WEC and UFC, he has never held a world title and has fought for the belt three times.

The first title shot he had was in the WEC when he took on bantamweight champion Dominick Cruz, the fight went all 5 rounds and Benavidez ending up losing a split decision.

His second world title shot came in 2012 when he challenged Demetrious “Mighty Mouse” Johnson at UFC 152 for the Inaugural UFC Men’s Flyweight championship. Again he lost a close split decision and came up short.

A year late he went on to rematch Johnson and got knocked out in the first round. Tonight he will have a shot at UFC gold and to finally achieve his dream of becoming a UFC champion and will fight for the title that Henry Cejudo vacated.

Benavidez and Cejudo fought in 2016 at The Ultimate Fighter: Tournament of Champions Finale and Benavidez came out on top with the win.

Deiveson Figueiredo failed to make the 125 pound limit so he is no longer eligible to fight for the title, only Benavidez can win the belt.

Top female featherweight contenders Felicia Spencer and Megan Anderson will fight in separate bouts.

Main Card

Catchweight (127.5 lbs): Joseph Benavidez vs. Deiveson Figueiredo

Women’s Featherweight: Felicia Spencer vs. Zarah Fairn dos Santos

Light Heavyweight: Ion Cutelaba vs. Magomed Ankalaev

Women’s Featherweight: Megan Anderson vs. Norma Dumont Viana

Catchweight (149.5 lbs): Grant Dawson vs. Darrick Minner

Preliminary undercard

Bantamweight: Gabriel Silva vs. Kyler Phillips

Middleweight: Brendan Allen vs. Tom Breese

Heavyweight: Marcin Tybura vs. Sergey Spivak

Lightweight: Luis Pena vs. Steve Garcia

Featherweight: Jordan Griffin vs. T.J. Brown

Featherweight: Aalon Cruz vs. Spike Carlyle

Welterweight: Ismail Naurdiev vs. Sean Brady

UFC Fight Night Norfolk: Joseph Benavidez vs. Deiveson Figueiredo takes place on February 29, 2020 live stream online on ESPN+ at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT / Prelims at 5:00 p.m. ET/PT (plus.espn.com/ufc).

Like this: Like Loading...