WATCH Yordenis Ugas vs Mike Dallas Jr Fight Live Stream on FS1

Top rated welterweight contender Yordenis Ugas of Cuba will face veteran boxer Mike Dallas Jr. in a 12-round 147-pound main event at the Beau Rivage Resort Casino in Biloxi, Mississippi on PBC Fight Night Fox Sports 1 (FS1) and on FOX Deportes, Saturday, February 1, 2020.

Yordenis Ugas (24-4, 11 KOs) is a 2008 Olympic bronze medalist from Cuba who is widely considered one of the best welterweights in the game today.

Ugas has a few close losses and felt in his last fight to Shawn Porter that he did enough to pull off the upset victory only to get robbed on the cards.

The welterweight division is stacked with talent and Ugas would love to fight the best names out there. One fighter he is specifically targeting should he get a victory tonight is undefeated unified IBF and WBC world champion Errol Spence Jr. because he feels Shawn Porter will not give him a rematch after their first fight.

Other top fighters in the division are WBA champion Manny Pacquiao, Danny Garcia, Keith Thurman and Terence Crawford. Ugas is a very crafty boxer and he is known to give fighters problems and have to be on their A game to fight him.

Mike Dallas (23-3-2, 11 KOs) is a former top level amateur boxer from Bakersfield, California, he campaigned most of his pro boxing career in the light welterweight division. After a couple of losses the 33-year-old ring veteran who has yet to win or fight for a world title believes he can still climb the ladder to land a world title fight.

Ugas will be a big step up for Dallas Jr. but he feels 147-pounds is a fresh start from his light welterweight days and he will show that he can compete with the best in the division.

PBC on FS1 Fight Card

Welterweight – Yordenis Ugas vs. Mike Dallas Jr

Lightweight – Michel Rivera vs. Fidel Maldonado Jr

Light Welterweight – Omar Juarez vs. Angel Martinez

Middleweight – Raymond Guajardo vs. Clay Collard

Welterweight – Jesus Alejandro Ramos vs. Ramal Amanov

Cruiserweight – Deon Nicholson vs. Earl Newman

Super Middleweight – Burley Brooks vs. Melvin Russell

Heavyweight – Michael Coffie vs. Carlos Sandoval

Welterweight – Amon Rashidi vs. Rynell Griffin

Super Bantamweight – Fernando Garcia vs. Angel Carvajal

Saturday, February 1, 2020 at 8: 00 PM /5:00 PM PT on FS1.

Fans can watch the PBC boxing event live online through their APP or mobile device with the FoxSportsGo app.

