Adam Kownacki vs. Robert Helenius Full Fight Video TKO Replay

Boxing fans who missed the heavyweight brawl between undefeated Polish-American rising star Adam Kownacki and Swedish contender Robert Helenius, can watch the fight highlights replay on YouTube.

Adam Kownacki was shocked in an upset on Saturday night when 36-year-old Swedish heavyweight veteran Robert Helenius stopped him in the fourth round on PBC ON FOX at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

Kownacki was the favorite heading into the heavyweight tussle, and brought in a significant polish presence to watch him and cheer him on live in person.

Some fans believe the wars that the 30-year-old Kownacki were in with the likes of Chris Arreola took their toll on him and it showed up in the fight, he could no longer take the punishment and was being hurt by the straight punches that normally wouldn’t affect him before.

Disappointed in the referee calling the fight off, Kownacki refused to give a post-fight interview in the ring and just walked back to his dressing room.

Helenius celebrated the huge victory and shocked the heavyweight division by knocking off one of the most promising heavyweight prospects in the sport.

The ‘Nordic Nightmare’ Robert Helenius has never won a world title but his big moment against the ‘Baby Face’ Adam Kownacki in the WBA Heavyweight Title Eliminator Main Event gives him hope at the age of 36 to hopefully land a title shot.

Adam Kownacki vs. Robert Helenius fourth round TKO full fight highlights video



Video upload by PBC on FOX

