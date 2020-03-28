Amir Khan: I always wanted to fight Manny Pacquiao, it would be like a game of chess

Amir “King” Khan and Manny “Pac-Man” Pacquiao are two of the most humble and giving ambassadors in the sport of boxing.

With the coronavirus outbreak affecting the entire world, these two champions have decided to donate and give back to the people in need.

Pacquiao donated many health supplies in his country of the Philippines and Khan offered up his 60,000 square foot building in Bolton, England for those who have the coronavirus in case the hospitals are full and have no more room for patients.

The two generous boxers used to train together with Freddie Roach and even shared the ring as sparring partners.

People who have witnessed their sparring sessions said it was rapid fire, speed versus speed.

Since Khan left Roach, he trained with Virgil Hunter and recently reunited with strength and conditioning coach Alex Ariza and new trainer Bones Adams for his fight with Billy Dib in July of 2019 which he won by KO.

In a recent phone interview with Fight Hype, Khan said the one guy he would most like to fight is the WBA world welterweight champion Manny Pacquiao.

“One guy I want is Manny Pacquiao,” Khan told Fight Hype. “Stylistically it will be an amazing fight. Manny is a great fighter don’t get me wrong. Getting stronger as he is growing, and getting older. But the thing is I feel that it would be a game of chess. Very technical. It would be a perfect matchup for me. Obviously we’ve been friends, and sometimes we put friendship to the side and make it happen. But look if it doesn’t happen at least it’s one of them fights I always wanted.”

Khan is known for his bravery and willingness to take on the toughest fighters, like going up in weight to take on middleweight champion Canelo Alvarez or challenging undefeated welterweight champion Terence Crawford.

Khan has always shown interest in fighting Manny Pacquiao because he would love to test himself against an all-time great and felt he could beat either Floyd Mayweather or Pacquiao if given the opportunity.

If the virus subsides these two gentlemen of the squared circle could get it on in Saudi Arabia or even in England a place Pacquiao has always wanted to fight.

It would be a war between two highly offensive technical boxers and no trash talk needed to sell it because their fists will do the talking.

