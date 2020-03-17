Fmr world champ Roger “Black Mamba” Mayweather passes away at 58

One of the most exciting boxing world champions of the 80s and 90s, Roger “The Black Mamba” Mayweather has passed away this morning, he was 58.

According to TMZ Sports, Floyd Mayweather’s camp confirmed that the legendary boxing trainer who was known for helping guide his nephew Floyd “Money” Mayweather Jr. to several world championships, died this morning.

Roger was suffering from several health issues, including diabetes that would force him to stop training several years ago. The cause of death hasn’t been released, but according to his nephew Floyd Jr. his uncle was losing memory and even though he was only in his 50s he was more like a man in his 80s.

Roger was born in Grand Rapids, Michigan on April 24, 1961. He began his boxing career in 1981 and retired in 1999, he was a two-weight division world boxing champion.

He won the WBA and lineal super featherweight titles in 1983 when he stopped Samuel Serrano in the 8th round, he defended it twice before losing it to Rocky Lockridge by first round KO.

In 1987 he would win the WBC light welterweight title stopping Rene Arredondo and held the belt until 1989 when he lost by RTD in a rematch to Julio Cesar Chavez.

During his storied career he was known as a knockout puncher who would get into exchanges and go for the KO which would also leave him open to get knocked out.

He faced some of the best fighters of his time like Pernell Whitaker, Julio Cesar Chavez, Vinny Pazienza, Livingstone Bramble, and Kostya Tszyu and would have an amazing second career as a trainer to his nephew Floyd Mayweather Jr..

Floyd credits Roger for being their for him and training him when his father was Floyd Sr. was locked up in prison.

The passing of his Uncle Roger and Josie Harris the mother of his children are losses that have hit Floyd hard and one can only imagine the emotional pain Floyd and his family are in at the moment.

The boxing world will miss The Black Mamba, Roger Mayweather, Rest in Peace champ.

(April 24, 1961 – March 17, 2020)

