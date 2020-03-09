Juan Manuel Marquez: Pacquiao is a legend, he should fight Spence or Crawford next

Manny Pacquiao and Juan Manuel Marquez had some of the most action packed fights whenever they stepped into the ring to face each other.

They brought two countries Philippines and Mexico to the ring with them every time they fought, and will go down as one of the greatest rivalries in the annals of boxing.

Pacquiao and Marquez fought four times from 2004 to 2012 with the first meeting between the two ending in a controversial Draw, the second and third bouts both went in Pacquiao’s favor, with Marquez and his team calling robbery, and the fourth and final bout ended with a bang with Marquez finally getting the win over his longtime rival with a sixth round knockout that was heard around the world.

The fourth meeting in 2012 won awards for “Fight of the Year” and “KO of the Year” and capped off their long rivalry.

Marquez, 46, has since retired and works the boxing commentary booth for ESPN Deportes, while Pacquiao is a full-time Senator in the Philippines, and just became the oldest welterweight champion in history at 41 years old and is still fighting at the highest level.

In an interview with Fight Hub TV, Marquez praised his former rival calling him a legend and a great fighter, and would love to see the WBA champion unify against the other champions in the division.

“Maybe, Pacquiao could fight with Errol Spence or Terence Crawford, it will be a great fight,” Marquez told Fight Hub TV. “Pacquiao is a legend. Pacquiao is a great fighter. I think it would be a good fight Pacquiao and Terence Crawford.

When reporter Marcos Villegas asked Marquez if he thinks Pacquiao can beat Spence now because of the car accident, the Mexican hall of famer thinks its possible but its going to be easy.

“Maybe, but I don’t know how Errol Spence health is now,” said Marquez. “Errol Spence is a good fighter. I think Errol Spence has technique, power, it’s a difficult fight. It will be a difficult fight for Pacquiao.”

Marquez also revealed he has no intentions of coming out of retirement, not even if Floyd Mayweather Jr. offered him $100 million dollars.

