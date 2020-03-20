Manny Pacquiao should postpone his ring return until the coronavirus is under control

The world is currently in a serious pandemic with the COVID-19 coronavirus spreading all across the globe and people getting seriously sick, so sick that the majority of international and local sporting events are all being canceled or postponed.

Safety and health of the worlds population is the top priority in these trying times.

Manny “Pac-Man” Pacquiao boxing’s only 8-division world champion and Filipino Senator, has stated that he will continue with his plans to fight in July of 2020 a full year since he last fought and beat Keith Thurman for the WBA welterweight title.

I know Pacquiao is a wishful thinker and trying to look positively at the current situation, but this virus outbreak is a serious matter and many people who are infected show little to no symptoms and act as carriers spreading it to people in close proximity to them and many of those will get severe symptoms.

This is why many countries have banned large sporting events, and are limiting interaction between groups of no more than 50 to 10 people. Large groups have been forbidden and for good reason to avoid more infections.

A virus that is spreading like wildfire just doesn’t disappear by the summer, in fact some scientists think next winter we could see it comeback even stronger and that is why they are in a rush to create a COVID-19 vaccine to avoid another pandemic.

I know through boxing it is his way of inspiring the Filipino people and those less fortunate around the world that if he can win they can as well, but a virus outbreak is something that you just can’t fight with will power, you have take safety precautions and follow the World Health Organizations protocols and self isolate and quarantine.

If the virus does clear up by summer it still won’t be enough to make the fight happen in July especially in Las Vegas.

The economy is getting hit right now, and they have so many sporting and entertainment events that have been canceled or postponed. Will a Manny Pacquiao fight take precedence over those other events who might get pushed back to June or July?

Manny Pacquiao should just keep his Senator hat on and focus on keeping the Filipino people safe before thinking about fighting so soon. Right now will be his true test as a politician and he is already taking a good step forward with the Senate Bill No. 1406 also called the Anti-Spitting act of 2020 which penalizes people who spit and release bodily fluids in public.

Pacquiao has already accomplished so much in the sport of boxing and he doesn’t need to prove anymore.

He now has a second career as a politician and right now he needs to keep the people calm and boost their morale by leading by example and advising them to take all the safety precautions necessary to avoid the spread of the coronavirus and not to take this lightly.

Erwin Lastimosa is a long time boxing fan and enjoys boxing discussion with his peers. Some of his favorite fighters are Sugar Ray Leonard, Roberto Duran, Marvin Hagler, Muhammad Ali, Flash Elorde, Mike Tyson and Manny Pacquiao.

