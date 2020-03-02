Mikey Garcia can KO Manny Pacquiao at welterweight

I strongly believe that Mikey Garcia can become a 5-divison world champion if he fights WBA welterweight champion Manny “Pac-Man” Pacquiao in the summer.

Garcia had an impressive showing against Jessie Vargas over the weekend and he showed that even at welterweight he can take a punch and his power is still there.

Before the fight the DAZN commentators kept mentioning how much bigger Vargas looked in the dressing room, that Garcia would be the smaller man.

They were wrong because Garcia might have been shorter but that doesn’t mean he was smaller, he was hurting Vargas with every shot he landed and that takes real heavy hands to do.

Mikey Garcia went the distance against the boogeyman Errol Spence Jr. and never got hurt or dropped, he actually had Spence fighting in fear off the back foot because Spence probably felt the power of Garcia and became extra cautious.

People can underestimate Garcia all they want but he will always prove people wrong. The doubters laughed and said Spence would knock him out because he was a lightweight going up against the biggest welterweight champion in the division, he proved them wrong, he walked forward on Spence and had him backpedaling afraid to trade blows.

The haters will say the same thing if he gets the Manny Pacquiao fight next. I can see it now, you will read all the negative comments saying Pacquiao will KO Garcia, or Garcia is no match for the power of Pacquiao.

The truth is Pacquiao didn’t look so good against an injured Keith Thurman. Say what you want, but Thurman had hand surgery right after the Pacquiao fight and went in there with a bad hand and a sore rib and still took the middle rounds against Pacquiao.

Pacquiao had two good rounds, the first round flash knockdown that didn’t even hurt Thurman, and the tenth round body shot that had Thurman taking out his mouth piece and on the retreat.

What many of the casuals didn’t observe is Pacquiao couldn’t finish Thurman off when he had him hurt. He gassed out chasing him. If Garcia hurt Thurman to the body like that he would have unleashed a frenzy of punches on him like he did against Vargas the moments he stunned him.

Just compare their fights with Jessie Vargas.

Pacquiao had one flash knockdown against Jessie Vargas when they fought, and then Vargas was outboxing him and holding his own for some rounds. Garcia brutally hurt Vargas and dropped him, it was only Vargas heart and determination that kept him in the fight.

There was no moment in Pacquiao’s bout with Vargas that the ref or the corner came close to throwing the towel.

When Garcia fought Vargas the referee had a watchful eye and the corner had moments were they could have tossed the white towel in.

Garcia is the younger and stronger guy, and he will be too powerful for a 41-year-old Manny Pacquiao.

Let us not forget, a teenage Mikey sparred with Manny years ago at Wild Card and was able to hold his own.

Like Mikey said at the post fight press-conference, “I can take Manny Pacquiao out.”

I’m calling it now, they can fight at 140 or 147 pounds, any weight they decide and Mikey KO’s Pacquiao before the seventh round.

Big time boxing fan. Grew up in East Los, and been an avid follower of the sport and the legends like Julio Cesar Chavez, Vicente Saldivar, Salvador Sanchez, Carlos Zarate, Erik Morales, Ricardo Lopez and Juan Manuel Marquez just to name a few. READ: The only way Manny Pacquiao can win against Mayweather is by Gift Decision Current favorite boxers: Canelo Alvarez, Mikey Garcia.

