The Coronavirus COVID-19 could pushback Manny Pacquiao’s ring return

With this Coronavirus pandemic reaching global proportions, countless sporting events from Soccer, NBA, and boxing have canceled or postponed their scheduled events to avoid further spreading the Coronavirus COVID-19.

Bob Arum of Top Rank promotions was going to continue with the Shakur Stevenson vs. Miguel Marriaga featherweight championship showdown on Friday the 13th and the Michael Conlan vs. Belmar Preciado St. Patrick’s Day card on Tuesday both in New York, but Arum ultimately canceled the events citing lack of COVID-19 testing and for the health and safety of the people involved.

Mixed Martial Arts organizations, Bellator and UFC, have decided to continue on with their scheduled events but without a paid audience in attendance. Both organizations will issue refunds for tickets purchased.

Fans would still be able to watch the Bellator and UFC fights at home from the TV and on Pay-Per-View, but no live audience.

Manny “PacMan” Pacquiao was scheduled to return to the ring sometime in July, but with the virus spreading and flight restrictions to the USA and other countries it could make it difficult for the current WBA welterweight champion to train for a full 8-week training camp and do a press media tour to promote the event.

Pacquiao, 41, who is also a full-time Senator in his native Philippines, filed a bill called the Anti-Spitting act of 2020 in response to the Coronavirus.

The bill forbids people from spitting or expelling bodily fluids such as saliva, phlegm, or mucus in public spaces.

If Pacquiao decides to fight and the virus hasn’t subsided by the summer, he could do a closed event with no live audience and just sell the fight on Pay-Per-View.

As for now the most important thing at this point is for everyone to be healthy and safe and hopefully someone finds a solution for this widespread illness.

Erwin Lastimosa is a long time boxing fan and enjoys boxing discussion with his peers. Some of his favorite fighters are Sugar Ray Leonard, Roberto Duran, Marvin Hagler, Muhammad Ali, Flash Elorde, Mike Tyson and Manny Pacquiao.

