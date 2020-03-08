UFC Champ Henry Cejudo says Gervonta “Tank” Davis won’t last a round with him

Boxing and Mixed Martial Arts are the two leading combative sports in the world, and ever since Floyd Mayweather Jr. boxed Conor McGregor back in 2017, UFC fighters have been calling out top boxers to boxing matches for big paydays.

McGregor made close to $100 million dollars in his pro boxing debut versus the best boxer of this generation Floyd “Money” Mayweather Jr..

UFC heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic has been calling out heavyweight boxing champions Deontay Wilder, Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury long before McGregor landed the Mayweather fight, but was never given an opportunity by the UFC to do a crossover bout.

During the Dominance MMA management media scrum before the UFC 248: Adesanya vs. Romero card at T-Mobile, YouTube sports reporter ESNEWS asked UFC bantamweight champion and former Olympic gold medalist Henry Cejudo about a fight with current 135 pound WBA lightweight champion boxer Gervonta “Tank” Davis.

Cejudo wasn’t pleased with the way Tank assaulted a female at a celebrity basketball game during Super Bowl LIV weekend and issued a warning to the undefeated knockout artist from Baltimore, Maryland.

“Gervonta Davis will not last a round with Triple C,” Cejudo told ESNEWS. “Gervonta Davis if you are watching this, you little dummy, I saw you grab that girl by the hair like you’re some type of pimp. I’m your pimp and my name is Triple C.”

It’s not clear if he challenged Tank Davis to a boxing match or MMA bout, but Cejudo also has a boxing background having trained in the sport as a teen while he also wrestled.

Cejudo who refers to him as Triple C or the King of Cringe, uses cringeworthy call outs as a gimmick to hype up his fights and most of what he says seems to be tongue-in-cheek or trolling.

He has also called out Women’s UFC flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko to a fight in the past and told her she will bend the knee to him.

Cejudo is expected to face former UFC featherweight champion Jose Aldo on May 9, 2020 at UFC 250.

Like this: Like Loading...