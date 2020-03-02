UFC’s Dana White believes Deontay Wilder’s heavy costume affected him in loss to Fury

Ultimate Fighting Championship head honcho, Dana White, runs the biggest mixed martial arts organization in the world, but he is also a huge boxing fan.

The UFC president was in attendance for the heavyweight championship rematch between Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury and enjoyed the bout.

White has also stated in the past that he is serious about jumping into the boxing world and putting on his own boxing matches soon.

TMZ sports caught up with White in Beverly Hills, and asked him about the fight and what he thought of Wilder’s excuse that the heavy costume he wore during his pre-fight ring walk took out his legs before the rematch with Fury.

“I don’t know man, I think there’s a lot to it. Fury looked awesome. Fury looked great,” White told TMZ. “Fury fought a perfect fight. But, if you think about boxing and fights when fighters are getting ready, they’re in the back, they’re relaxing, some guys sleep. Some guys just lay around and chill. Then you get up when you time it out, do your warm-up. Then you throw something on to stay warm. You don’t put all this gear on and all this stuff. That’s why I don’t do any of that bulls**t in the UFC. I don’t like it. I don’t like any of that.”

White finds credibility in Wilder’s reasoning, but also credits Fury for being the main reason Wilder lost.

“It definitely played a part in it, yeah, throwing a 50 pound weight vest and walking out to a ring for a heavyweight championship fight. You’ve never seen anybody do that in history,” White said of Wilder’s heavy pre-fight costume.

“Is that the reason he lost? The reason he lost is because Fury is a bad-ass boxer, and he fought the perfect fight that night and executed his game plan. But [Wilder’s heavy costume] it played a factor in why Deontay lost,” said White.

Wilder wants to exercise his rematch clause immediately and the third fight with Fury could take place in July.

