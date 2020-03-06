VIDEO: UFC 249: Khabib vs. Ferguson Fight Live Stream Press Conference

The UFC lightweight championship is on the line at UFC 249 when undefeated champion Khabib Nurmagomedov takes on number one contender Tony Ferguson in a main event that takes place on April 18, 2020 at The Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, live on ESPN + PPV.

The official fight announcement press-conference will take place in Las Vegas on Friday, March 6 the day of the weigh ins for UFC 248: Israel Adesanya vs. Yoel Romero, Zhang Weili vs. Joanna Jedrzejczyk dual championship PPV event.

Khabib Nurmagomedov and Tony Ferguson have been matched up and booked to fight four times before in the past four years, but each time the fight had been called off due to some unsuspecting circumstances.

This will be the fifth time the bout between the two top lightweights has been booked, and hopefully they can finally get it on in the center of the Octagon to see who is the best in the division.

The co-main event is a rematch between two former Women’s Strawweight champions Jessica Andrade vs. Rose Namajunas.

Rose was on a meteoric rise after upsetting undefeated champion Joanna Jedrzejczyk and stopping her in the first round at 217 to become the Strawweight champion.

She went on to win the rematch against Joanna and then would take on the hard hitting Brazilian contender Jessica Andrade at UFC 239.

Rose had an impressive round one against Andrade and she kept her at bay with her jab and movement, the second round she was able to move around and avoid most of Andrade’s attacks, but when the Brazilian locked onto her and picked her up she knocked her out with a vicious KO slam from landing on her head.

The UFC 249 press conference airs on Friday, March 6, 2020 at 6:00 PM ET/3:00 PM PT on UFC’s official YouTube video page.

UFC 249: Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Tony Ferguson Full Press Conference Video



