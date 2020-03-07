WATCH Adam Kownacki vs Robert Helenius Live Stream on FOX

Premier Boxing Champions returns to the Barclays Center, Brooklyn, New York for a heavyweight triple-header event headlined by Adam Kownacki vs Robert Helenius and televised on FOX and live streamed on the Fox NOW App and online on FOX Sports Go.

Undefeated Nigerian heavyweight prospect Efe “The One and Only” Ajagba goes up against former heavyweight title challenger Razvan Cojanu in the 10-round co-main event.

The opening bout of the PBC on FOX heavyweight triple-header puts undefeated prospect Frank Sanchez in slick Philadelphia boxer Joey Dawejko in a 10-rounder.

Adam “Babyface” Kownacki (20-0, 15 KOs) was born in Lomza, Poland and his family moved to Brooklyn when he was 7 years old.

The 30-year-old heavyweight contender is undefeated and always comes to fight with a high volume punching style and pressure that busts pipes.

In his last fight Kownacki went to battle with former title challenger Chris Arreola in a 12-round war where both heavyweights threw a record amount of punches.

The Polish born slugger moved a step closer to world title contention.

On Saturday night Kownacki will take on Swedish top contender Robert “The Nordic Nightmare” Helenius (29-3, 18 KOs)

The 36-year-old Helenius has wins over former world heavyweight champions Lamon Brewster, Samuel Peter, and Siarhei Liakhovich, but has never fought for the world title.

The veteran boxer believes a win over Kownacki will move him in the right direction and hopefully lines him up for a world title shot in the future.

PBC on FOX Fight Card

Adam Kownacki vs Robert Helenius

Efe Ajagba vs Razvan Cojanu

Frank Sanchez vs Joey Dawejko

Zachary Ochoa vs Angel Sarinana

Robert Alfonso vs Carlos Negron

Steven Torres vs Alex Ajabor

Francis Hogan vs Brent Oren

Arnold Gonzalez vs Traye Labby

WATCH PBC on FOX: Adam Kownacki vs Robert Helenius on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at 8PM ET/5PM PT on FOX and and live streamed online on FOXSportsGO.com.

