Watch Danny Dignum vs Alfredo Meli Live Stream on Top Rank ESPN

MTK Fight Night hosts a stacked boxing card from the Brentwood Centre, in Brentwood, UK on March 7, with Danny Dignum vs Alfredo Meli as the headliner.

The MTK Global event will be live streamed in the US on ESPN+ in association with Top Rank, and worldwide on IFL TV YouTube stream.

Undefeated middleweight prospects Danny Dignum (12-0, 6 KOs) and Alfredo Meli (17-0-1, 5 KOs) will step up for the WBO European middleweight title.

Dignum, 27, is from Essex, United Kingdom and fights out of the southpaw stance. He currently holds the WBO European belt and believes the fight will be an even match so he has to bring his best to come out on top and remain the undefeated one on Saturday night.

Meli, 29, comes from Belfast, Northern Ireland and is also a southpaw. The two combatants have one shared opponent in Conrad Cummings. Dignum beat Cummings for the vacant WBO European strap, while Meli went to a Draw.

The win over Cummings gives Dignum the edge on paper, but styles make fights and just because you beat a man doesn’t mean you will beat the guy who lost or had a Draw with the same opponent.

Dignum vs. Meli is truly a fifty fifty fight and someone’s undefeated record has got to go, its a can’t miss local fight for the fans.

Sam Gilley (10-0, 5 KOs) fights Curtis Felix Jr (10-1, 1 KO) in a welterweight scrap.

Shaquille Day (13-0, 2 KOs) and Kaisee Benjamin (9-1-1, 2 KOs) will fight in a welterweight bout, and undefeated middleweights James Hawley (5-0) and Josh Adewale (3-0) had a shoving match at weigh ins and will settle their beef in the ring on Saturday night.

Fight Card

Middleweight – Danny Dignum vs. Alfredo Meli

Welterweight – Sam Gilley vs. Curtis Felix Jr

Welterweight- Shaquille Day vs. Kaisee Benjamin

Middleweight – James Hawley vs. Josh Adewale

Super Welterweight – Liam Wells vs. Zygimantas Butkevicius

Super Lightweight – Martin McDonagh vs. Chris Adaway

Super Welterweight – Jack Martin vs. MJ Hall

Super Welterweight – Randal Barlow vs. Kevin McCauley

Super Middleweight – Kevin Reavell vs. Scott Williams

Danny Dignum vs Alfredo Meli Saturday, March 7, 2020 at 3PM ET/12PM PT Live Stream online on ESPN+.

