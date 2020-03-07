Watch Scott Quigg vs Jono Carroll Fight Live Stream Online

Matchroom Boxing heads to the Manchester Arena, Manchester, England for Scott Quigg vs. Jono Carroll on March 7, live streamed on DAZN and Sky Sports in the UK.

Former WBA super bantamweight world champion Scott Quigg (35-2-2, 26 KOs) is ready to take on Irish southpaw Jono Carroll (17-1-1, 3 KOs) in a main event that will be heavily in favor of the Mancunian fighter.

Quigg, 31, is a veteran of over 30 fights, and turned pro in 2007. The former WBA super bantamweight champion is known for his iron will and his offensive output.

He reunited with his trainer Joe Gallagher after working with Hall of Famer coach Freddie Roach at the Wild Card boxing club in Hollywood, CA.

Quigg hasn’t stepped into the boxing ring since stopping Mexican Mario Briones in the second round on October 20, 2018.

Tonight he will take on a colorful crafty southpaw from Ireland who doesn’t have one punch KO power but can make you have a difficult time landing on him.

Carroll is best known for winning Prizefighter: The Lightweights III contest in 2014.

The 27-year-old from Dublin, Ireland has only one professional defeat and that came in his US debut when he fought IBF super featherweight champion Tevin Farmer and ended up losing by decision.

Fight Card

Super Featherweight – Scott Quigg vs Jono Carroll

Super Middleweight – Zach Parker vs. Rohan Murdock

Heavyweight – Hughie Fury vs. Pavel Sour

Middleweight – Anthony Fowler vs. Theophilus Tetteh

Middleweight – Jack Cullen vs. Tomas Reynoso

The fights will be shown in the UK on Sky Sports and live streamed online on DAZN (www.dazn.com) on Saturday, March 7, 2020, at 2:00 PM ET/PT.

