Malignaggi has the right to question Manny Pacquiao’s boxing career

In America we have something called Freedom of Speech. We are allowed to question things and shouldn’t be punished for it.

People are entitled to their own opinion. We can favor one fighter over the other when we make predictions, we can also question a fighters resume and boxing career and should be able to debate these things civilly without emotion.

In boxing, you have people who we call fan boys of fighters. They live vicariously through a fighter just so they can picture themselves accomplishing the feats of that fighter as if they did it themselves.

These fanatical fans will attack you no matter what. They will hurl insults at you even if you have a different opinion and presented it with facts, they will get mad and hate you for it.

Former two-division world champion boxer Paulie Malignaggi has remained consistent in his believe that 8-division world champion Manny Pacquiao was on something to help him climb the weight classes.

You must admit for a former 108-pound fighter to go all the way up to junior middleweight and win a world title is unheard of. Malignaggi also questioned how a little guy like Pacquiao was able to eat power punches and shake them off and then hurt bigger guys.

Normally when a smaller guy goes up in weight, he has to be super defensive and win on points, but Pacquiao is the total opposite he was walking bigger guys down, taking their punches and hurting them in return.

Malignaggi is a student of the game and his questioning is allowed because Pacquiao’s accomplishments are so amazing its hard to believe. We also live in a world with designer substances that give athletes the edge, we cannot just ignore these things.

What people fail to realize is Malignaggi just doesn’t single out Pacquiao, he also believes the majority of fighters today are doing something shady in terms of supplementation and other things like performance enhancing drugs. He also called out Mexican superstar Canelo Alvarez when he tested positive for PED’s. He has always been for a clean sport and doesn’t respect cheaters.

Malignaggi has every right to voice his opinion, just like the Pacquiao fans had every right to voice their hatred toward Floyd Mayweather Jr. no matter how vulgar or tasteless it was.

As a Filipino living in America, I respect that every individual has the right to speak their mind as long as they do not threaten violence on the person.

If someone disagrees with your opinion or doesn’t like a fighter that you like, do not take it personal and learn to accept that others will not share the same view as you do.

Like this: Like Loading...