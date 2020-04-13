Manny Pacquiao should give a healthy Keith Thurman a rematch

It’s been almost a year since Keith “One Time” Thurman lost his undefeated record and WBA welterweight title to Manny “Pac-Man” Pacquiao.

Thurman lost a close split decision to Pacquiao in July of 2019, and later revealed his body wasn’t 100 percent and he needed surgery on his hand because he went into the fight with a preexisting injury.

Thurman said he wants a rematch with Manny Pacquiao and that it would be a lot different if he were healthy and prepared.

Generally when a champion loses a fight in a competitive back and forth battle, a rematch is warranted so the former champion gets a shot to avenge his loss and get back his title.

Keith Thurman’s loss to Manny Pacquiao wasn’t because he lost to a better man that night, but because he came into the ring with several issues that hindered him on fight night.

You had a 30-year-old fighter going against a 40-year-old aging fighter, on paper the undefeated younger fighter who is bigger and stronger should win, but only if the younger fighter is injury free and in top condition.

Thurman wasn’t in his best condition when he fought Pacquiao.

He admit to losing over 35 pounds just to make the 147 pound limit, so he was weight drained going into the fight. He was inactive for over a year due to two surgeries and had ring rust. He should have had two more tune-up fights before going into the ring with Pacquiao, but team Pacquiao saw him get rocked by Josesito Lopez and felt he was the weakest champion so they gave Thurman an offer he couldn’t refuse.

This was Thurman’s big chance to shine. What young fighter wouldn’t take a fight against a big name like Manny Pacquiao? It was a big money fight and his opportunity to prove himself against a legend.

We saw how the fight went and it was a heavily pro Pacquiao crowd so the judges were getting swayed by every cheer from the crowd whenever Pacquiao would throw a punch even if it landed on Thurman’s gloves.

Thurman was off balance when Pacquiao dropped him in the first round. He wasn’t hurt and quickly shook it off it was just an awkward timed shot as Thurman was moving backward and he fell down.

After that knockdown, Thurman pretty much pressed Pacquiao and was taking it to him. You can’t say Thurman was dominated because he was in the fight, and the only other time Pacquiao hurt Thurman was in the tenth round with a body shot, but Pacquiao couldn’t capitalize and Thurman survived.

The fight was close and should have been ruled a draw, it wasn’t one sided for either guy and I strongly believe a healthy Thurman would beat Pacquiao in a rematch.

Pacquiao has decided not to give Thurman a rematch and admit in the post fight presser that Thurman was too strong and he felt the power of his punches. Pacquiao knows a rematch would be in Thurman’s favor, if Thurman was healthy he would probably knock Pacquiao out.

If Pacquiao doesn’t want to fight Errol Spence or Terence Crawford he should at least give Thurman a rematch. Pacquiao was given many rematches in his career, he should do the honorable thing and give Thurman a chance to reclaim his WBA title.

