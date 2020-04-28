Mikey Garcia: Beating the great Manny Pacquiao would be tremendous for my legacy

With the majority of the boxing world currently shutdown due to the coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic, fighters and promoters are trying to hold an optimistic outlook that fights can resume by summer.

Mikey Garcia is one of those boxers who is trying to think positive. The four-division world champion was recently on the Premier Boxing Champions Time Out podcast with Ray Flores, and said he will still campaign at 147-poounds despite his brother and his father’s please for him to move back down to 140-pounds.

The 32-year-old Garcia wants to make history as being one of the few fighters to hold world titles in five different weight divisions.

Garcia went up to welterweight to take on undefeated IBF champion Errol Spence Jr., he went the distance with the most fearsome puncher in the division and never touching the canvas and lost a wide decision on the scorecards.

The Spence fight was a moral victory for Garcia, but he still feels he can win a title at 147 and would love to fight 41-year-old WBA welterweight champion Manny “Pac-Man” Pacquiao to accomplish his goal.

“I would love an opportunity to fight Manny,” Garcia said on the Premier Boxing podcast with Ray Flores. “I think even though he is a southpaw, he’s not quite the boxer to use that like Errol Spence. He doesn’t have the height and reach advantages like Errol. So I think that makes it a better fight for me. I know he is going to engage. I know he is going to fight hard. He’s a great fighter. He is a living legend and you know I would love to add someone like that to my resume.”

Garcia was elated at the thought of having the chance to fight a living legend like Manny Pacquiao and to beat him would be amazing for his legacy and resume.

“Fighting the great Manny Pacquiao would be tremendous for my legacy,” said an excited Garcia. “If I’m capable of securing a victory over him, that definitely adds to what I want to accomplish in my legacy – you know those big triumphs. I’m excited if we can get that fight, it would be the best fight. I know there are other opportunities for him, other options, you mentioned Keith Thurman, maybe Errol Spence, maybe other names in the division like Danny Garcia or anybody else, I’m sure all these are big fights for Manny. Like I said, I would love an opportunity as well. I think it would be a terrific fight. The fanbase would love that. I have a lot of fans, he obviously is the biggest draw so I think it would be a terrific fight and if I can get that I’m definitely taking care of business. I’m not going to let this pass by. I hope we can secure that and look forward to it. I mean there is nothing bad that can go. I think I can fight very well and I feel that my boxing style can complicate things a lot for him. Similar to the way Marquez complicated things for Manny all those fights.

It is no secret that Mikey’s favorite boxer all time is Mexican boxing legend Juan Manuel Marquez.

Marquez is best known for his four-fight rivalry with Pacquiao and each fight was action-packed and delivered exciting moments for the fans.

Garcia sees similarities between himself and his idol Marquez and also reveals he was a fan of the four-division world Champion long before his fights with Pacquiao.

“I guess I do have similar attributes [to Marquez],” said Garcia.”We can both box effectively, counter punch, be efficient. There are some similarities but I dont see myself like that, maybe that’s for you or other analysts to say. I’ve always been a fan of Juan Manuel Marquez. He is my number one guy, I loved watching him before he fought Manny. When he was up and coming I used to watch him and he was such a beautiful boxer and very defensive, very effective counter-puncher and would only engage when he felt the moment was right. Later in his career he became a little more aggressive, a little more on the offensive side and that is what drew a lot of fans towards him, but I already loved him even before that. I have nothing but big respect for Marquez. Like I said, I don’t wanna emulate or say that I’m the next Marquez, but I can see some of the resemblance.”

