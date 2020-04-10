Sergio Mora: I’m tired of writing off Manny Pacquiao, he can beat Crawford or Spence

Boxing personality Sergio Mora who who is best known for winning the boxing reality TV contest The Contender and upsetting Vernon Forrest for the WBC junior middleweight title, is now a commentator on DAZN.

Mora has a podcast on DAZN called Jabs With Mannix & Mora and he had a debate with co-host Chris Mannix on whether or not 41-year-old Manny “Pac-Man” Pacquiao was still an elite fighter.

Mannix doesn’t believe Pacquiao at this stage was still elite even though he beat a 30-year-old undefeated Keith Thurman to become the oldest man to win a welterweight title.

Mora didn’t agree with his co-host and believes Pacquiao is still an elite fighter and dangerous for anyone in the welterweight division.

“He just beat an elite fighter in undefeated champion Keith Thurman. So if you just beat an elite fighter, that makes you elite,” said Mora. “Are you in your prime? Is Pacquiao in his prime and his prowess with the foot speed and hand speed he had coming up when he was a typhoon? No, he is not in his prime but yes he is dangerous and he can give any elite fighter problems. I mean he is just one of these living legends, this special fighter that you only get once in twenty years. He’s a congressman soon to be President. This guy can do anything he wants and in boxing. Absolutely he is still elite, and dangerous and can beat anybody at 147.

Mora who has admitted to picking against Pacquiao many times in the past, is tired of counting out the Pac-Man, and told his co-host Chris Mannix to stop counting out the Filipino southpaw and to start recognizing just how great and special he is because he keeps proving doubters wrong every time he fights. Mora even went as far to suggest that Pacquiao could beat undefeated American welterweight champions Terence Crawford and Errol Spence Jr.

“Yes [He can beat Crawford or Spence]. Look at his resume,” said Mora. “You’ve already counted out Manny Pacquiao so many times against bigger fighters and fighters that you thought were going to annihilate him. I wrote him off when he fought Antonio Margarito. I said there is no way this little guy beats him. I wrote him off when he fought so many fighters. I’m tired of writing off Manny Pacquiao because I’m always wrong. People are always wrong. You are wrong. Anybody. Las Vegas is wrong.

“This guy always seems to bring out magic somehow, someway because he’s special. He’s a legend he has something that you and I don’t have and that is greatness inside of him. Every great fighter has that last great fight. This guy seems to have a decade of last great fights. He’s just that special and when he beat Keith Thurman maybe that was his last hurrah, but we can’t write him off yet because I thought he was going to lose that fight. I thought he was going to get stopped by “One Time,” but he didn’t. He picked up that strap and beat an elite fighter. Do I give him an opportunity to beat Terence Crawford, pound for pound maybe the best fighter in the world or a fighter like Errol Spence? Yes, because he is that special and that great.”

