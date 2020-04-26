The great Manny Pacquiao can beat Crawford and Spence

I can’t believe there are still people out there who doubt the capability of the living legend Manny “Pac-Man” Pacquiao.

You are talking about a guy who climbed from 106-pounds all the way to 150-pounds to win a world title in a record eight different weight divisions.

What type of fighter does that? A Special one. So how can you doubt him.

I’ve never seen the type of disrespect thrown at a fighter the way the haters do toward Pacquiao. You got a guy who is respectful, humble, and always wants to deliver an action packed fight to the fans, and he still has people who discredit and doubt him as a fighter.

I’ve seen people say Pacquiao isn’t even a top 50 All-time Great boxer. Others say he uses steroids or performance enhancing drugs, and then say he fought weight drained or washed up fighters.

How about he is just a once in a lifetime fighter who the boxing world has never seen before and won’t likely see for generations to come.

The man is 41 years old and still competing against the cream of the crop in the welterweight division. He is fighting younger, prime undefeated fighters and knocking them down and hurting them like he did to Keith Thurman last July when he became the oldest man at the age of 40 to win a belt at 147-pounds.

Pacquiao’s former promoter Bob Arum has been downgrading his former fighter to praise Terence Crawford.

Crawford became a WBO welterweight champion by defeating Jeff Horn who got a gift decision over Pacquiao in Australia in what was the biggest robbery on network TV.

Horn also got away with fighting dirty. He head butt, choked, and elbowed Pacquiao multiple times and was never deducted any points. Crawford as given a fair ref who stopped Horn’s dirty grappling tactics and even waved the fight off so the American could get a TKO victory over Horn.

I will go as far to say if Manny Pacquiao still has something left, if the guy who just beat Keith Thurman shows up, he can beat both Terence Crawford and Errol Spence if he shows up in tip top condition.

The fights will not be easy but people also need to realize they won’t be cake walks for Crawford or Spence either.

If an elderly Pacquiao beats Crawford or Spence, I wonder if he will finally get credit from these boxing types who continue to downplay his legacy or they will just continue to discredit him and say they were weight drained or he was on PEDs. I know if Pacquiao loses they will give full credit to Crawford or Spence, and won’t say well Pacquiao’s age showed up.

Stop the hate and learn to appreciate greatness that only comes around once in a lifetime.

