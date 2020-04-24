Watch Manny Pacquiao and Floyd Mayweather Jr. bouts, Saturday on ESPN

Features Historic 2015 Showdown between Mayweather and Pacquiao, Mayweather-Zab Judah, Pacquiao-Juan Manuel Márquez 2 and Pacquiao-Miguel Cotto

ESPN+ library includes hundreds of historic boxing matches, streaming on demand

This Saturday, April 25, will be a day of boxing blockbusters on ESPN when the network airs four consecutive hours of the sweet science immediately following the conclusion of the 2020 NFL Draft. Starting at 7 p.m. ET, this special presentation will showcase some of the biggest stars of boxing’s recent generation, culminating with the 2015 historic “Fight of the Century” between Floyd Mayweather and Manny Pacquiao.

The other encore matches featured include Mayweather vs. Judah (2006), Pacquiao vs. Márquez 2 (2008) and Pacquiao vs. Cotto (2009).

The special presentation will include an interview from ESPN’s Joe Tessitore with Top Rank chairman Bob Arum. During the interview, Arum lays out the hurdles that boxing must overcome to return, how the travel restrictions will impact the sport and Fury-Wilder 3. The interview will air approximately at 9 p.m.

In addition to the linear telecast, most of these fights are also available on ESPN+. Exclusively available to subscribers, ESPN+ features a library of hundreds of the most important fights in boxing history.

The lineup:

Floyd Mayweather vs Zab Judah (7 p.m.): This 2006 match marked the first time Mayweather would challenge for a welterweight world title. He had previously won titles at super featherweight, lightweight and super lightweight. Near the end of the 10th round, a brawl between the corners broke out after Judah hit Mayweather with a low blow, followed by a rabbit punch.

Manny Pacquiao vs. Juan Manuel Márquez 2 (8 p.m.): Pacquiao’s second fight against Márquez marked the first time the Filipino fighter would challenge for a world title at junior lightweight. He was attempting to become the first Asian fighter to win world titles in four different weight classes.

Manny Pacquiao vs. Miguel Cotto (9 p.m.): In his fight against Cotto, Pacquiao attempted to become the first fighter in boxing history to win a world title in seven different weight classes, while Cotto entered the bout making the second defense of his WBO welterweight title.

Floyd Mayweather vs. Manny Pacquiao (10 p.m.): The event set records for the largest grossing live gate ($72 million) and the most pay-per-view buys (4.6 million) in combat sports history. The fight served as a unification bout, with Mayweather defending the WBA and WBC welterweight titles and Pacquiao defending the WBO title.

