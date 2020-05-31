Don’t be surprised if Manny Pacquiao KO’s Terence Crawford

Manny “Pac-Man” Pacquiao will beat Terence “Bud” Crawford. l know Crawford will run, because he won’t be able to handle that legendary left hand of the Pac-Man.

It’s my belief that Manny will have that “It” factor that ability to rumble, and that’s where he will catch Crawford coming down the middle the pace of the fight will be fast, and I’ve seen how Crawford acts once fear sets in he will try and go all out, and again he will get knocked out.

Manny is too good of a fighter you would have to be almost perfect on that day to defeat him.

Manny is a Fighters Fighter Crawford is not.

Crawford had his chances to reveal himself, but he stayed away awaiting on the rest of the top dogs in the division to face each other, and now he will try to test the waters hoping it’s a bit warm to step his feet in, but noises will ease because the water is still hot my friend just ask Keith “One Time” Thurman.

What is it that Crawford sees in Manny that Thurman didn’t see?

Crawford never faced a fighter like Thurman that would’ve been the measuring stick for the boxing world to believe that you’ve been tested among the best, and there are no friends in boxing you become friends when you step out of that weight class or retire from boxing.

If you want to go down in history as one to remember, you better fight them all and not one fight a year or two fights a year time fly’s man, challenge your heart, your youth gives life to your ability as God has blessed you with a talent.

There will be many more young men coming behind you trying to be the best, but will not fight the best when the best shows up you’ll be like Deontay Wilder he played it safe just like you and lost to Tyson Fury, and you will lose the fight against Manny because you played it safe, and again like Thurman who played it safe, but Thurman is more tested than you Mr. Bud Crawford because he fought Danny Garcia, and your friend “Showtime” Shawn Porter, and that my friend tells many fight fans that you will not beat the great Manny Pacquiao.

Like this: Like Loading...