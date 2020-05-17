Mercito Gesta: Pacquiao should rematch Mayweather, stay away from the young guys

Boxing fans are eager for fights to resume after the sport was put on hold due to the coronavirus. One of the fighters they are excited to see step into the ring again is Manny “Pac-Man” Pacquiao.

Pacquiao originally targeted a July 2020 ring return, but with the coronavirus pandemic shutting down most sporting events and concerts, those plans were pushed to the side, it looks like he might have to wait a few months longer.

The 41-year-old Filipino southpaw still insists he has no plans of retiring and wants to take on the best in the welterweight division.

He’s set his eyes on Mikey Garcia, Terence Crawford and Errol Spence, but is still open to a rematch with rival Floyd Mayweather Jr. if the fight presents itself.

Former lightweight title challenger and top contender Mercito “No Mercy” Gesta who also trained under Freddie Roach, gave an interview to Fino Boxing and said he would rather see his fellow Filipino countryman take on Floyd Mayweather Jr. since they are similar in age, and avoid risking his health against the younger fighters in the division.

“It depends on who the people want to see,” Gesta told Fino Boxing. “For me, of course Manny is one of the best but you can’t really run from the fact that age also matters. If its Mayweather then maybe go ahead since Mayweather is also getting there (in age), but I wouldn’t recommend him to face younger fighters like Errol Spence, he could probably take them when he was in his prime and young. Even though right now even if he is doing good, his body is different from when he was younger. One hit from this kid, is maybe double impact for him because he is older, and even though he makes it through the round, probably win the fight but the fact that younger kids can heal quicker and the older you get it’s a little different

Gesta also realizes even though Pacquiao is older and past his prime, he will always have that fighters mentality of wanting to face the best guys in the division.

“For me, he made his legacy already, probably if it’s Mayweather then just stay there and stay away from young ones right now. For me as a fellow Filipino, I care for him too, and he doesn’t need wealth, he has money already, but of course being a fighter you are always going to be a fighter and he will always have that hunger.”

Like this: Like Loading...