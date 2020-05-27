Pacquiao could be biting off more than he can chew if he fights Crawford

Time waits for no man, and the great Filipino boxing legend Manny “Pac-Man” Pacquiao is already in the twilight of his career.

Pacquiao is interested in fighting young undefeated American WBO welterweight champion Terence “Bud” Crawford in a title unification bout.

Pacquiao has already accomplished everything in boxing, from being the only 8-division world champion to the oldest to hold a welterweight title at 40, what more is there prove?

The main reason aging fighters or those past their peak continue to fight into their late 30s and early 40s is a financial one.

Pacquiao didn’t have the best financial advisors early in his boxing career and he left Top Rank his longtime promotional suit because he felt he wasn’t paid what he should be paid.

Stories of him owing taxes and being in debt circulated the internet for years, nobody truly knows Pacquiao’s financial situation, but judging from the way he gives money away it wouldn’t be far-fetched if the stories were true.

So why would Pacquiao comeback from this coronavirus pandemic and do business with Bob Arum again after leaving him to get paid better with Al Haymon?

Could it be a sentimental feeling, could Arum have sweet talked Pacquiao and convinced him to take on Terence Crawford during a live video chat?

I hope Pacquiao remembers two of the biggest robberies of his career were under the Top Rank banner, when he got robbed against Timothy Bradley and against Jeff Horn in Australia.

If Pacquiao really decides on fighting Terence Crawford at this stage of his career, he will be biting off more than he can chew.

Pacquiao beat Keith Thurman who really gave Pacquiao a tough fight. He admit to being in pain from the power of Thurman and said the younger American slugger has heavy hands comparable to when he fought Antonio Margarito at junior middleweight.

Crawford is a more tactical and unconventional boxer who can confuse Pacquiao with his switching stances and a long range style.

Prime for prime, I would favor Pacquiao, but at this stage we don’t know if age has finally caught up to Manny and the damage he took against Thurman and long layoff have slowed him down.

If I were Pacquiao I would not fight Crawford, let him face Errol Spence Jr. or some of these other young fighters on PBC to create his own legacy.

Pacquiao doesn’t need to be a stepping stone for anyone and shouldn’t go back to those who hurt him and didn’t have his best interest at heart.

Erwin Lastimosa is a long time boxing fan and enjoys boxing discussion with his peers. Some of his favorite fighters are Sugar Ray Leonard, Roberto Duran, Marvin Hagler, Muhammad Ali, Flash Elorde, Mike Tyson and Manny Pacquiao.

Like this: Like Loading...